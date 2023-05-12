Menu
Former Konica Minolta NZ talent returns to Telesmart as sales manager

Steve Price joins the team again after six years.

New Zealand managed cloud, voice and network service provider Telesmart has appointed former Konica Minolta New Zealand talent Steve Price as its new sales manager.

In the role, Price will be responsible for developing and implementing sales strategies, building relationships with customers and partners and driving growth across all areas of the business.

He takes over from former sales manager Ross Lynch, who remains with the company as chief revenue officer. 

“Telesmart has established itself as an expert in the telecommunications industry, and I am looking forward to working with the team to build on this success and drive growth in the coming years,” Price said.

His appointment marks his return to Telesmart after previously working with the company from February 2014 to June 2017. In all, he has over 20 years of IT experience, with 13 of these spent at Konica Minolta NZ. 

Prior to his return to Telesmart, his most recent position was managing director of Atfax.

Telesmart CEO Niger Barker said “[Steve’s] wealth of experience and proven track record in sales will be invaluable to us as we continue to expand and grow our business.”



