Assurity Consulting launches into Australia with key hires

Garth Hamilton (Assurity Consulting) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand software testing powerhouse Assurity Consulting is expanding into Australia, backing its cloud platform to deliver a competitive edge.

The company has appointed James Massey as CEO and Leon Edmonds as CTO and opened its first Australian office in Brisbane.

Massey, formerly of cyber security, DevOps and quality engineering services provider Ampion, will oversee operations, business development, account management, and team leadership.

Edmonds, another former Ampion staffer, will be responsible for defining and delivering Assurity's service offerings across the country.



Assurity offers a range of services, including quality assurance, test engineering, and human-centric test services.

Director and co-founder Garth Hamilton said opening Assurity Australia was the culmination of years of ambition and effort.

“Not only is it a natural progression for New Zealand businesses to enter the market of our major trading partner, but we have a powerful value proposition which is particularly appealing as more organisations embark on costly and risky digital transformations," he said.

"Our work is focused on de-risking these initiatives, accelerating time-to-value, and eliminating costly re-works or failed projects.”

Hamilton pointed to successes in assuring quality in the delivery of major government projects including the New Zealand Inland Revenue Department’s digital transformation, where Assurity introduced human centric test approaches to evaluating new core applications.

This included a managed testing service regime providing ongoing flexible testing "as a service" and led to the development of the Assurity Cloud Platform.

That platform was now a key asset and differentiator, automating software quality assurance through the creation of custom test assets permanently hosted online and made available to clients on demand.

“Assurity Cloud Platform substantially reduces the cost and time involved in enterprise software version upgrades, new releases, or when additional applications are introduced into complex environments,” Hamilton said.

Multiple government agencies and private sector clients had now experienced the benefits the platform delivered for software quality management, Hamilton said.

"It’s faster, more thorough and costs less. And of course, we’re excited to bring these benefits to our Australian clients.”

Assurity claims more than 200 professionals in New Zealand and Manila, Philippines, backing the fledgling Brisbane office, which will target business across major regions and cities of Australia.

“Software quality and enterprise technology project quality is widely recognised as a major and very expensive problem," Massey said.

"Assurity has proven its capabilities in supporting the delivery of high-quality projects, reducing risk and accelerating returns for major customers in New Zealand. It’s a proud heritage that we look forward to building upon in Australia as we help our clients achieve more from their technology investments.”