Menu
Assurity Consulting launches into Australia with key hires

Assurity Consulting launches into Australia with key hires

Software tester backs its Assurity Cloud Platform to deliver a competitive edge.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Garth Hamilton (Assurity Consulting)

Garth Hamilton (Assurity Consulting)

Credit: Supplied

New Zealand software testing powerhouse Assurity Consulting is expanding into Australia, backing its cloud platform to deliver a competitive edge.

The company has appointed James Massey as CEO and Leon Edmonds as CTO and opened its first Australian office in Brisbane. 

Massey, formerly of cyber security, DevOps and quality engineering services provider Ampion, will oversee operations, business development, account management, and team leadership. 

Edmonds, another former Ampion staffer, will be responsible for defining and delivering Assurity's service offerings across the country.

Assurity offers a range of services, including quality assurance, test engineering, and human-centric test services. 

Director and co-founder Garth Hamilton said opening Assurity Australia was the culmination of years of ambition and effort. 

“Not only is it a natural progression for New Zealand businesses to enter the market of our major trading partner, but we have a powerful value proposition which is particularly appealing as more organisations embark on costly and risky digital transformations," he said. 

"Our work is focused on de-risking these initiatives, accelerating time-to-value, and eliminating costly re-works or failed projects.”

Hamilton pointed to successes in assuring quality in the delivery of major government projects including the New Zealand Inland Revenue Department’s digital transformation, where Assurity introduced human centric test approaches to evaluating new core applications. 

This included a managed testing service regime providing ongoing flexible testing "as a service" and led to the development of the Assurity Cloud Platform.

That platform was now a key asset and differentiator, automating software quality assurance through the creation of custom test assets permanently hosted online and made available to clients on demand. 

“Assurity Cloud Platform substantially reduces the cost and time involved in enterprise software version upgrades, new releases, or when additional applications are introduced into complex environments,” Hamilton said.

Multiple government agencies and private sector clients had now experienced the benefits the platform delivered for software quality management, Hamilton said.

"It’s faster, more thorough and costs less. And of course, we’re excited to bring these benefits to our Australian clients.”

Assurity claims more than 200 professionals in New Zealand and Manila, Philippines, backing the fledgling Brisbane office, which will target business across major regions and cities of Australia.

“Software quality and enterprise technology project quality is widely recognised as a major and very expensive problem," Massey said. 

"Assurity has proven its capabilities in supporting the delivery of high-quality projects, reducing risk and accelerating returns for major customers in New Zealand. It’s a proud heritage that we look forward to building upon in Australia as we help our clients achieve more from their technology investments.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags software testingInland RevenueAssurity ConsultingAmpionDigital Transformation.transformation

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 