Satellite outperforms rural rivals in first ComCom tests

New report shows 4G services are more likely to be slower in rural areas.

Tristan Gilbertson (Telecommunications Commissioner) Credit: Supplied

The Commerce Commission’s latest broadband measurement report shows satellite broadband outperforms many rival technologies in rural areas.

Early test results for Starlink – the low Earth orbit (LEO) provider with the largest customer base – show peak hour download speeds are above 120 Mbit/s per second compared with an average of nine Mbit/sf or copper-based ADSL, 25 Mbit/s for 4G wireless broadband and 33 Mbit/s for copper-based VDSL in rural areas.

The report is the first phase of a programme launched last November which aims to expand analysis into rural and remote areas that don’t have access to the UFB network.



Telecommunications Commissioner Tristan Gilbertson said the results show satellite technology delivers a step-change in performance for consumers in areas that don’t have access to fibre-to-the-home or to their business.



“We’re excited about these results which start to give a clearer picture of how the technologies available to consumers in rural areas are performing – including satellite for the first time,” he said.

The new report also splits 4G wireless broadband into urban and rural and looks at the distribution of results across both areas. This helps consumers to more accurately gauge the performance of 4G wireless broadband against other options such as Starlink and VDSL.

“We can now see that 4G wireless broadband is, on average, more likely to be slower in rural areas, with average speeds of 25 Mbit/s compared with 33 Mbit/s in urban areas," Gilbertson said.

"We can also see that rural consumers are more likely to experience speeds below this average – with 59 per cent of rural tests showing speeds slower than 25 Mbit/s, compared with 44 per cent in urban areas.”

Gilbertson also welcomed seven more internet service providers to the programme – Lightwire, Inspire Net, Contact Energy, Farmside, WIZwireless, Unifone and Wireless Nation.

“It’s encouraging to see more providers and their customers participating in the programme," he said. "Data from these providers is now feeding into the programme and, as more customers sign up, we’ll be able to report on individual performance and provide insights into more technologies, over a greater range of geographies.”

Gilbertson said the commission expected to be able to include more direct comparisons with other technologies, and the providers offering them, in future reports as more volunteers are added to the monitoring programme.

Recruitment for the programme since the new phase was launched had seen over 500 new volunteers sign up, with almost 180 additional "Whitebox" monitoring units shipped.

The Noel Leeming chain became Starlink's first local retail partner in December.