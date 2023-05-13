Menu
Fusion5 acquires Liberate I.T

Fusion5 acquires Liberate I.T

Liberate I.T team members join Fusion5 in its Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne offices.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Grant Robertson (Fusion5)

Grant Robertson (Fusion5)

Credit: Fusion5

Auckland-based Oracle solutions provider Fusion5 has acquired NetSuite partner Liberate I.T.

Founded in 2011 by a team with extensive ERP experience, Liberate I.T serves more than 120 customers with 30 employees across six Australasian locations.

“Combining our companies makes sense,” said Jim Brodie, an owner and director of Liberate I.T. 

“It provides additional capability and support for our customer base and exciting opportunities for the Liberate I.T staff.”

The purchase and transition of all Liberate I.T staff and customers to Fusion5 is effective from 1 May.

“Acquiring Liberate I.T is part of an ongoing growth strategy for the business,” said Grant Robertson, executive director – NetSuite and corporate performance management at Fusion5. 

“Our combined resources and NetSuite expertise will provide new and existing customers with even more services and support.”

Robertson said the geographical overlap of the two businesses will see Liberate I.T team members join Fusion5 in its Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne offices.

Fusion5 has more than 1,000 customers spanning multiple countries and last month appointed its current chief revenue officer, Sven Martin, as its new CEO, who takes over from founder and long-serving CEO Rebecca Tohill in early May.

Under Tohill, Fusion5 grew from a start-up team of four in Wellington 20 years ago to a $160 million-dollar plus trans-Tasman enterprise, delivering technologies from Microsoft, NetSuite, Oracle, IBM and more recently ServiceNow. 

Last year, Fusion5 purchased Adelaide-based specialist consulting organisation Empyreal Solutions.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Oraclefusion5Liberate I.T

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 