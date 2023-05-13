Regional Software Holdings wins new shareholders, nine commit to IRIS NextGen

Ten out of 16 regional councils will soon be shareholders in Regional Software Holdings.

Mark Donnelly (Regional Software Holdings). Credit: Supplied

Regional Software Holdings, operator of the Integrated Regional Information System (IRIS), is winning new shareholders as it transforms towards offering shared services.

Three new councils have become shareholders of RSHL with one more pending, bringing its ownership to 10 out of the 16 regional councils servicing New Zealand.



The new shareholders are Hawkes Bay Regional Council, which is already using IRIS but until recently was not a shareholder, Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Gisborne District Council. Otago Regional Council is also close to becoming a shareholder.

The change in shareholding was not directly related to the pending development of the next generation of RSHL's flagship IRIS software, RSHL CEO Mark Donnelly told Reseller News.

It was mainly the shift towards shared services that was convincing more councils to engage.

In addition to IRIS, for instance, RSHL also delivers the Sector Financial Management System (SFMS) on behalf of Te Uru Kahika - Regional and Unitary Councils Aotearoa, which is part of Local Government NZ.

The SFMS manages funding collected from the sector to support shared sector activities and provides project management support.



"The councils are focused on implementing consistent good-practice processes, developed collaboratively," Donnelly said. "This has enormous benefits to the councils in terms of implementation and operation."

Nine councils had committed to working with RSHL and Datacom on the delivery of the cloud-based IRIS "NextGen" as part of a partnership inked last September.

The nine are Northland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Hawkes Bay, Nelson, Horizons, Taranaki, Otago and Southland, leaving Gisborne uncommitted.

The software for IRIS NextGen will be based on Datacom's Datascape ERP platform with the first pilot council scheduled to start implementation next July and to go live in the middle of 2025.

The ultimate goal would be to have all 16 regional and unitary councils as shareholders, Donnelly said.



"We are always talking to other councils about them joining the programme, but right now the partnership is focused on delivery for the nine that have committed," Donnelly said.

RSHL reported revenue of $5.5 million in the year to the end of June 2022, up from $4.1 million in 2021.

Revenue is mostly from licence fees paid by councils using IRIS as well as funding contributions for other sector work programmes.