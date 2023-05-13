Fujitsu NZ finds flash new digs, boosts service offerings

Automation seen as key to shifting the dial on profitability.

Rob Purdy, Graeme Beardsell (Fujitsu) and Adrian Rurawhe, MP and speaker of the House of Representatives, opening Fujitsu's new Wellington office last month. Credit: Fujitsu

Fujitsu NZ is uniting its Wellington teams in a new office that will also boost the service provider's sustainability credentials.

Previously the team had been spread across five floors without a contiguous connection between the buildings, Asia Pacific CEO Graeme Beardsell told Reseller News.

Along with the new Bowen Street premises, Fujitsu has also committed to ensure the firm uses a 100 per cent renewable energy product, verified under the New Zealand Energy Certificate System and facilitated by Meridian Energy.

The new office is strategically located close to major government agencies, a key target for Fujitsu.

"We aspire to grow our relationship with the government in a much more collaborative sense," Beardsell said. "So, we figured being right next to some of the key government office made sense."

As well as location and a cool vibe created by its facilities and new building being a co-working space, the building is also environmentally sound.

"We are very focused on making sure we are a sustainable company and putting our money where our mouth is," Beardsell said.

Adding to that virtuous circle, Meridian Energy is also a long-standing Fujitsu customer.

The combined initiatives make Fujitsu's NZ operation the first in the Asia-Pacific region to boast a 100 per cent renewable footprint.

"We want to project that we are a digital transformation expert," Beardsell said.

"We've got really cool technologies out of Japan and not many we've brought here historically. That's something we are trying to change as well."

Attendance in the new office, which is built for collaboration, was also up in its first month to around 80 per cent compared with 20 per cent in the old one.

From a tech perspective, everything is integrated with Microsoft Teams.

Staff can, for instance, plug their laptops in using USB-C and cast their screens to collaborative shared areas, country manager Rob Purdy said.

"It's a big step change from where we were before, lugging in HDMI cables and things like that so really neat stuff that people love using and we can showcase to customers."

As for growth, Asia Pacific had grown at roughly double the market average year on year at around 13 per cent, Beardsell said, with profit following a similar trend.

New Zealand followed a similar trend in the top line, but a few legacy issues in the cost model were still being optimised in the local business.

"We are making good strides there," Beardsell said.

The acquisition of InPhySec had been accretive to both the top and bottom lines of the combined business.

"We are seeing good signs. We still have work to do on the bottom line and optimising our delivery to particularly some of our long-term customers."

Automation of processes and workflows was being rolled out and flowed on to customers to help shift that dial.

"It's fair to say the traditional managed services market has been challenged in the last couple of years with the borders closed and inflation running away," Purdy said. "When you have contracts with customers you need to honour that obviously make things a little bit tight."

Acquisitions out of Australia such as Versor, oobe, and Enable Professional Services were also creating new possibilities in the local market.

A new leader appointed into Fujitsu's local ServiceNow practice, Charlie Bonfante, was "running rampant" with customers while data and AI practice leader Shane Kavanagh was also making a big impact.

As well as DataBricks, other technologies such as Maximo were "bubbling away" in the background and creating a new and unique story to take to market.

Fujitsu was also now working jointly with Microsoft to see how its digital transformation services around Dynamics and Azure could be brought to NZ.