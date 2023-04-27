Delinea taps Tenable talent as A/NZ VP

Dave Reeves (Delinea) Credit: Delinea

Privileged access management (PAM) vendor Delinea has appointed former Tenable talent Dave Reeves as its vice president for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).



In the role, which he has held since February, Reeves leads the company’s A/NZ teams, with the goal of bolstering its position in the geographic region.

He comes to Delinea with over 20 years of IT experience, with his most recent position at Tenable as industrial control system (ICS) / operational technology (OT) security for A/NZ, Southeast Asia, China and Japan.

“There is a massive opportunity for Delinea to lead discussions about implementing solutions that extend PAM and why they are fundamental to help companies thrive by securing their most critical assets,” said Reeves.

“My main goals are to increase awareness of our solutions and grow our channel ecosystem, further enabling our partners to help organisations address security risks and conform to requirements.”

Before his time at Tenable, he held roles at Nuvosec, Brightcove, Forescout Technologies, Leidos Cyber, Shelde and b-sec Consulting.

He also operated as a technical consultant to sales and marketing at a number of businesses, which included roles at unnamed companies that specialised in video conferencing and networking and security.

On his appointment, Delinea senior VP for Asia Pacific and Japan Wahab Yusoff said that Reeves “deeply understands the risks organisations face and the mitigation strategies they should implement to secure an expanding threat landscape”.

“His security consulting experience, personal contacts across many industries and proven leadership qualities make him an excellent choice to lead Delinea’s local business to increased success,” he added.