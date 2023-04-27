More trouble as DOC attempts to open Great Walks bookings

Milford Track, one of New Zealand's Great Walks. Credit: Wuhte

An attempt to reopen bookings for New Zealand's Great Walks has failed after a further system glitch emerged.

Department of Conservation booking manager Cameron Hyland said after an issue with Milford Great Walk bookings last week, the system vendor made changes and performed additional testing.

"Based on the results of that testing, we were assured that the issue had been resolved, and decided to proceed with opening bookings for the remaining walks," Hyland said.

As reported yesterday, the vendor is understood to be US based Tyler Technologies.

However, shortly before bookings were scheduled to open yesterday, the vendor alerted DOC to another issue.

"We decided to postpone the opening of the bookings, and closed the system temporarily so users were unable to book while we updated the online information," Hyland said.

"We are incredibly frustrated to have experienced another issue, and we know it’s been disappointing for many people who were ready to book this morning. However we believe we made the right decision postponing bookings, both to minimise ongoing frustration for users and to allow time for an investigation into the new issue."

During the credit card authentication process customers get redirected from our booking system to the ANZ payment gateway we use. Depending on their bank’s requirements they might be asked to verify the payment, for example by entering a code. During the redirect process, there is a small chance a payment will be approved by the payment gateway without being communicated back to our system.

Some customers reported payments were being taken without any bookings to show for it.

Hyland said DOC had an automated process which catched most of these and processed a refund immediately.

"My team monitors the bank reports and manually refunds the rest," he said. "We are at the mercy of bank processing times and while the refunds are generally processed quickly, the actual timeframe depends on the customer’s bank.

"Given the frustration people had when booking the Milford Track on 20 April, my team is manually checking every single one of the transactions that were made that day – we expect to have that check completed tomorrow."

DOC was also aware of some customers whose banks registered an initial ‘pending’ payment in their accounts – but this payment was never sent to the department and their banks should by now have released the held funds.

Hyland said DOC was expecting a detailed analysis of what went wrong from Tyler today and was working to confirm what other work the vendor needed to do so the department had assurance bookings for the remaining walks would run smoothly once opened.

New booking dates will be posted later this week.