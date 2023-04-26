Menu
TechOne partner Lánluas expands A/NZ footprint

TechOne partner Lánluas expands A/NZ footprint

Makes hires in Melbourne and Auckland.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Sohail Ahmed and Dennis Williams (Lanluas)

Sohail Ahmed and Dennis Williams (Lanluas)

Credit: Lanluas

TechnologyOne footprint Lánluas has made two hires across Australia and New Zealand on the back of customer growth. 

The company said it had hired Sohail Ahmed and Dennis Williams as consultants to match the growth of its client base across the Tasman.  

According to Lánluas, the new hires bring a “wealth of technical and industry experience and expertise to the company and will help to enhance the delivery of its innovative enterprise solutions” to clients across Australia and New Zealand. 

Ahmed joins the partner in Melbourne and is said to have experience in leading, delivering, maintaining and supporting complex business applications, multiple end-to-end full-cycle projects and change implementation in large local councils. 

He has previously worked at Merri-bek City Council, City of Canada Bay Council and Auckland Council in addition to several banks.   

Williams, meanwhile, joins the company in Wellington having previously worked at Healthcare of New Zealand where he held the role of group systems accountant. He has over 15 years of experience in the government, health and education sectors, including with IHC Group of Charities, Victoria University of Wellington and Sport New Zealand.  

Williams is said to have a proven record of accomplishment in designing and building extract, transform, load ETL) processes and structured query language (SQL) reports to automate invoice processing, leases and shared office journals. 

“We are delighted to welcome Dennis and Sohail to our team,” said John Speed, CEO of Lánluas. “Their skills and experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver impactful solutions for our clients. Importantly they have extensive experience both on the client and consulting side, so they are ready to deliver our clients the most valuable advice and service leveraging their proven capability.” 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags TechnologyOneLánluas

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 