Menu
Jade promotes acting CEO Justin Mercer to permanent role

Jade promotes acting CEO Justin Mercer to permanent role

Former customer director and Australian GM takes top executive role.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Justin Mercer (Jade Software)

Justin Mercer (Jade Software)

Credit: Supplied

Jade Software has appointed Justin Mercer, formerly the company's customer director, as its new chief executive.

Mercer, who has been with the company for more than a decade, has been acting CEO since the departure of Charlotte Walshe in February.

Jade chair Sue Suckling said Mercer’s appointment was endorsed by the board and was effective immediately.

“Justin has played a significant part in Jade’s own digital transformation journey and has been a strong voice of the customer for many years, ensuring we are fully focused on innovation and delivering cost-effective solutions that provide exceptional value," Suckling said. 

"This, coupled with a strong commercial focus and acumen, means we are confident Justin is the right person for this role."

Mercer, who also once led Jade Australia as general manager, said Walshe had provided a strong foundation for the next stage of Jade's evolution. He was looking forward to working with Jade's people, partners and customers "to deliver further innovation and value", he said.

Jade has around 280 staff, mostly in its original Christchurch headquarters, but also in Auckland, Dunedin, Sydney and York in the United Kingdom.

Customers include brands such as The Warehouse Group, Fonterra, Zurich, TAL, Monmouthshire Building Society, DB Cargo, InvestNow and Fexco Pacific.

Jade, which was pursuing a return to profit in its 2022 financial year, is fully owned by United Kingdom-based Skipton Group, which includes Skipton Building Society.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags software developmentservice providersJade Software

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 