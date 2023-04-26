Jade promotes acting CEO Justin Mercer to permanent role

Justin Mercer (Jade Software) Credit: Supplied

Jade Software has appointed Justin Mercer, formerly the company's customer director, as its new chief executive.

Mercer, who has been with the company for more than a decade, has been acting CEO since the departure of Charlotte Walshe in February.

Jade chair Sue Suckling said Mercer’s appointment was endorsed by the board and was effective immediately.



“Justin has played a significant part in Jade’s own digital transformation journey and has been a strong voice of the customer for many years, ensuring we are fully focused on innovation and delivering cost-effective solutions that provide exceptional value," Suckling said.

"This, coupled with a strong commercial focus and acumen, means we are confident Justin is the right person for this role."

Mercer, who also once led Jade Australia as general manager, said Walshe had provided a strong foundation for the next stage of Jade's evolution. He was looking forward to working with Jade's people, partners and customers "to deliver further innovation and value", he said.

Jade has around 280 staff, mostly in its original Christchurch headquarters, but also in Auckland, Dunedin, Sydney and York in the United Kingdom.

Customers include brands such as The Warehouse Group, Fonterra, Zurich, TAL, Monmouthshire Building Society, DB Cargo, InvestNow and Fexco Pacific.

Jade, which was pursuing a return to profit in its 2022 financial year, is fully owned by United Kingdom-based Skipton Group, which includes Skipton Building Society.