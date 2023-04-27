DOC vendor apologises for Great Walks booking system 'slowdown'

Department of Conservation to have "tough conversations" with vendor Tyler Technologies.

The vendor of the Department of Conservation's booking systems has apologised for issues that saw people unable to book Great Walks last week.

US-based government systems specialist Tyler Technologies said the 20 April incident was caused by a software issue that caused delays for people wanting to book tickets for the popular Milford Track.

"The slowdown issue was detected, and quickly corrected within 60 minutes, and our support teams continued to monitor the situation through resolution," Tyler told Reseller News in a statement.

"We understand that the Great Walks are a popular experience for many people, and we apologise for the inconvenience. We are working closely with our partner to ensure smooth bookings in the future."

The booking system was developed by a company called US eDirect which Tyler bought last February.

Cameron Hyland, booking services manager at the department, said his team worked hard to prepare for the opening of bookings, especially given the high demand for the Milford Track.

"We've had issues in some previous years, and when that happens we work out what went wrong and make adjustments to avoid that occurring again," he said.

"We had a smooth opening for the Milford Track last year, and we took all the same steps as well as some new ones to make sure we were as prepared as possible - so we’re extremely disappointed with what happened on Thursday."

The issue this year hadn't been encountered before.

"We’ll be having tough conversations with our vendor about what we can do over the coming months to ensure that, when we open next time, they are confident we’re not going to have this happen again."

In 2018, US eDirect won a five-year deal expected to cost up to $10 million to supply the system.

That contract covered the solution and related services for outdoor recreational products including huts, campsites, hut passes, permits and licenses.

The system was provided as a service, with the vendor taking full responsibility for all infrastructure; hosting, maintenance, roadmap development, upgrades, security, backup, recovery, disaster and business continuity planning.

DOC reported $12.5 million of revenue was booked through its system in the 2019 financial year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and bad weather saw that decline to $5.9 million by 2022.

In 2020, before it bought US eDirect, Tyler Technologies was the victim of a ransomware attack and urged clients to reset passwords that its staff used to access the customers' versions of its software.