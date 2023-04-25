Menu
GoTo's Yvette McEnearney promoted

GoTo's Yvette McEnearney promoted

Will now serve as senior director of Asia Pacific channel sales.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Yvette McEnearney (GoTo)

Yvette McEnearney (GoTo)

Credit: GoTo

Unified communications vendor GoTo has promoted its Asia Pacific partner chief, Yvette McEnearney, to senior director of channel sales.

Sydney-based McEnearney first joined what was then LogMeIn in 2019 as head of its UCC business unit and then later became its director of channel and mid-market sales.

Following the rebrand to GoTo, she took on the role of director of channel sales for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, whereby she was tasked with growing the vendor's channel footprint.

Writing on LinkedIn, she said: "I’m happy to announce my promotion to senior director of channel sales in APAC at GoTo.

"Looking forward to continuing our growth through channel across the region, a strategic pillar for our overall company growth."

Speaking to ARN last year, McEnearney revealed that GoTo only did 6 per cent of sales through the channel in Australia and New Zealand.

It has since reached 50 per cent channel sales and is continuing to grow, she said at the time.

Before joining LogMeIn in 2019, McEnearney spent five years at Exclusive Networks, working her way up to senior manager of APAC distribution.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags GoTo

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 