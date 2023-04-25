GoTo's Yvette McEnearney promoted

Will now serve as senior director of Asia Pacific channel sales.

Yvette McEnearney (GoTo) Credit: GoTo

Unified communications vendor GoTo has promoted its Asia Pacific partner chief, Yvette McEnearney, to senior director of channel sales.

Sydney-based McEnearney first joined what was then LogMeIn in 2019 as head of its UCC business unit and then later became its director of channel and mid-market sales.

Following the rebrand to GoTo, she took on the role of director of channel sales for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, whereby she was tasked with growing the vendor's channel footprint.

Writing on LinkedIn, she said: "I’m happy to announce my promotion to senior director of channel sales in APAC at GoTo.

"Looking forward to continuing our growth through channel across the region, a strategic pillar for our overall company growth."

Speaking to ARN last year, McEnearney revealed that GoTo only did 6 per cent of sales through the channel in Australia and New Zealand.

It has since reached 50 per cent channel sales and is continuing to grow, she said at the time.

Before joining LogMeIn in 2019, McEnearney spent five years at Exclusive Networks, working her way up to senior manager of APAC distribution.