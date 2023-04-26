Menu
Revolent brings cloud skills training to New Zealand

Revolent searching for local clients requiring cloud talent.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: 121386257 © Alexandersikov | Dreamstime.com

Revolent has expanded into New Zealand with the opening of a new office and the onboarding of its first local client. 

The London-headquartered global ‘cloud talent creation and enablement partner’, which has its Asia Pacific (APAC) base in Melbourne, is set to open a new office in Auckland.

Salesforce specialist Merkle Aotearoa is its first local client, extending its existing partnership in Australia. 

Merkle Aotearoa rebranded from Davanti in October and represents the customer experience (CX) pillar of dentsu Aotearoa. 

Revolent currently has four people employed locally, based in Auckland and Wellington. It currently has a further 10 open roles that it is actively looking to fill by the end of May, a spokesperson said. 

They are looking for further clients across the country who are in need of tech talent, as well as candidates looking to cross-train and upskill in cloud computing. 

“Building on our successful relationship in Australia, we look forward to pairing Merkle with the much-needed talent they need to scale,” said Ian Clark, CEO of APAC and Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Revolent.

Revolent is an authorised Salesforce Training Provider. Its cloud careers programme cross-trains experienced tech talent to become certified Salesforce professionals. 

“Growing diverse talent for the Salesforce ecosystem is at the heart of what Merkle Aotearoa has been doing for over a decade,” said Alice Hopkinson, head of Salesforce growth and capability at Merkle Aotearoa. 

“Salesforce developer and consultant skills are in high demand with New Zealand’s biggest and best organisations.”

Last year, reskilling and upskilling, adopting a new skills framework and implementing a digital tech internship platform were among the proposals set forward by the government to help ease the ongoing IT skills shortage in New Zealand.

The measures were outlined in the digital technologies sector draft Industry Transformation Plan (ITP), released by Digital Economy and Communications Minister David Clark. 

"Historically there has been a 'skills mismatch'. The key to our future success is training our workforce with the right skills. If we want to train world-class tech experts, they need to be learning from the best,” Clark said at the time. 

The ITP focuses on the ongoing tech skills crunch in New Zealand - the draft plan notes that prior analysis points to a “broken skills system” as well as “long-standing gaps” of specific skills within the digital technologies sector.  


