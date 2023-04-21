Menu
Cisco scores FIFA Women's World Cup network infrastructure deal

Cisco Networking Academy ‘all-female dream team’ will help with delivery.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Cisco has netted the official network infrastructure provider for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, held in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Cisco will deliver a network that will connect the entire tournament ecosystem and power the delivery of the broadcast, anticipated to be watched by two billion people worldwide.

Beginning in July, the tournament will be played across ten stadiums in nine host cities across A/NZ. 

The network will also connect non-competition venues involved in the tournament, including the International Broadcast Centre (IBC), which will deploy Cisco’s IP Fabric for Media solution to enable the delivery of 4K content around the world. 

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is unequivocally one of the marquee global sporting events, and we are proud that Cisco can be the trusted provider to connect and protect the network on which the entire ecosystem will operate,” said Carrie Palin, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Cisco. 

“In addition to being a fantastic showcase for how we are redefining the future of connected experiences, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 highlights our ongoing commitment to supporting the game of football and using it as a platform to make a positive impact on players and fans around the world.”

As part of the partnership, Cisco has created an ‘all-female dream team’ within its Networking Academy to provide opportunities for members to assist with the installation and servicing of the network leading up to and during the tournament. 

The Cisco Networking Academy provides free IT educational courses and career growth academy opportunities for students, and the ‘dream team’ program provides aspiring IT professionals with hands-on experience at some of the world’s largest events. 


Tags cisco

