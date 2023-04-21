VMware launches global multi-cloud service for MSPs

Partners and customers can look forward to enhanced go-to-market support and benefits.

Zia Yusuf (VMware) Credit: VMware

VMware has launched Cross-Cloud managed services, a new partner program that aims to a set of prescriptive offers and enhanced go-to-market (GTM) and sales support for managed services providers (MSP).

The vendor aims to help partners build managed services ‘faster and easier’ for customers in the multi-cloud era.

With VMware Cross-Cloud managed services, VMware will combine prescriptive solutions, improved incentives, aligned GTM activities, and ‘more flexibility’.

The aim is to enable MSPs to drive growth, improve profitability, and increase recurring services revenue while improving time to value for multi-cloud environments. Additionally, they’re aiming to bridge today’s IT talent and skills gap for customers.

The move follows an expansion of its Partner Connect program, which offers enhanced flexibility, efficiency, 'faster and simpler' paths to progression, incentives, and rewards for partners’ performance and capabilities.



“With our global ecosystem of VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services Providers, we will help customers to evolve from cloud chaos to cloud smart while achieving outcomes faster,” said Zia Yusuf, senior vice president, strategic ecosystem and industry solutions at VMware.

“VMware Cross-Cloud managed services is yet another example of how we will empower partners to expand and grow their VMware businesses while collaborating to help customer implement a cloud smart strategy that accelerates their digital transformation.”

MSPs can look forward to benefits such as improved incentives like rewards and back-end rebates, more flexibility through a new bring-you-own-subscription option, a new co-selling program to enhance GTM alignment, as well as ‘more deal protection’ on SaaS related sales.

In addition, partners can tap on prescriptive offers targeting key customer outcomes and build ‘validated service offerings’ to deliver ‘differentiated’ services.

These include the VMware Cross-Cloud managed services for Hybrid Cloud – which aims to enable customers’ total cost of ownership for on-premises environments, simplify operations, provide insights, and accelerate migrations – as well as the service for Native Public Cloud and Modern Apps.

The latter service enables customers to automate more secure modern platform operations across multiple cloud services to achieve ‘centralised governance’ and ‘better cost controls’.