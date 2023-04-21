Menu
Stu Garrow tapped as Aiven APAC VP

Takes over from Olivier van Grembergen.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Stu Garrow (Aiven)

Credit: Supplied

Aiven has appointed Stu Garrow as its new Asia Pacific (APAC) regional vice president.

He takes over from Olivier van Grembergen, who was appointed in October as the Helsinki-headquartered open source cloud data platform company's first APAC VP.

However, van Grembergen is no longer with the company, a spokesperson said.

Based in Singapore, Garrow is tasked with driving strategic growth in the region with a focus on sales and channel development, partners, and the community, Aiven said.

He brings to the role more than three decades of experience in the industry, most recently as senior vice president and APAC general manager of Talend. Prior to that, he led MuleSoft’s APAC channel growth and was its first employee in Asia.

He has also held senior channel roles in Singapore and Australia at Tech Inject, Certus Solutions, Software Traction, Agitar Software, IBM and Rational Software. 
 
“Stu is a strong, collaborative leader with a proven track record in leading high-achieving, customer-centric teams and building strategic alliances and partnerships in APAC,” said David Wyatt, chief revenue officer, Aiven. 

“Aiven is supporting some of the world’s most innovative companies, helping them simplify their data infrastructure challenges through our open-source data platform to drive cost efficiencies and agility,” said Garrow. 


Aiven

