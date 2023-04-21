Menu
Spark IoT specialist Adroit tackles water quality on the Ōtākaro Avon River

Real time monitoring will support a rapid response to pollution.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
One of four water quality monitoring stations on the Ōtākaro Avon River.

Credit: Supplied

Smart Christchurch has teamed with IoT specialist Adroit to install smart sensors to measure water quality along the Ōtākaro Avon River. 

Monitoring sites have been set up in Riccarton Drain, Addington Brook, Dudley Creek and near Gloucester Street and will test for a range of water health indicators in real-time every fifteen minutes, enabling a rapid response to any contamination.

Each station is powered by its own solar panel with data uploaded to the Adroit Cloud platform via the Spark Cat-M1 network.  

The council already monitors river water quality, but this has largely been done through monthly "grab" sampling from 47 sites across the city, 13 of which are on the Ōtākaro-Avon. 

There is currently up to a two-week delay between taking manual samples, testing them and responding, said Smart Christchurch manager Michael Healy.

“What we’re hoping to see from the introduction of Adroit water quality monitoring is the ability to see pollution events unfold in real-time and potentially take preventative action," he said.

Urban streams and storm water networks experience particularly variable water quality due to rapid run-off from roads and paved surfaces after rain. 

“We were looking for a continuous water quality monitoring solution that allows for the capture and identification of water quality variation that might otherwise be missed,” Healy said.

The system can also be used to tack the impact of mitigation measures such as riparian planting.

“Our goal is to help restore a healthy waterway that provides a place for the whole community to swim, fish and enjoy the environment," Healy said.

The community will also be able check water quality online.

The rollout follows a similar initiative on the Waikato River, completed last year.

Spark bought nearly 40 per cent of Adroit last March, but Companies Office records show it now owns over 47 per cent.


