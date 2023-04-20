Datacom named Workday services partner

Will support the implementation of enterprise cloud applications in New Zealand.

Jo Rahl (Workday) Credit: Supplied

Datacom has become a Workday services partner to support the implementation of enterprise cloud applications in New Zealand.

As a services partner, Datacom will deploy Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), and Workday Adaptive Planning for customers.

“The partnership will enable us to grow our footprint in New Zealand, bringing best of breed software and services to New Zealand based companies,” said Jo Anne Ruhl, managing director and vice president, Workday Australia and New Zealand.

David Payne, associate director core platforms at Datacom, said the way Workday’s applications connect an organisation’s financial data with its people data provides insights to inform better decision making.

“The ability to deploy Workday is a real advantage for our customers because, unlike ERP systems with disparate applications, Workday brings best-in-class finance and HR applications into one powerful system,” he said.

“We select our technology partners carefully and ensure we can deliver services from these platforms that meet the unique needs of our customers and are a good fit with the New Zealand ecosystem.”

Datacom has an existing relationship with Workday, having been an accredited Global Payroll Partner to Workday since 2021.

As part of that partnership, Datacom has deployed an integrated payroll and human resources information system (HRIS) to New Zealand’s central government and agencies. Datacom is also a partner to the Inland Revenue Department (IRD).

In July, Datacom scooped a two-year, $30 million contract as the new software licence provider for the Auckland Council group, including Auckland Transport and Watercare.