NZ Health Partnerships boosts support, migrates Oracle solution to the cloud

Servian is now support partner for the shared Finance, Procurement and Information System (FPIM).

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Northland DHB's Whangarei Hospital

Credit: Google

NZ Health Partnerships, now part of Te Whatu Ora Health NZ, has migrated its Oracle-based Finance, Procurement and Information System (FPIM) to the cloud.

The move was achieved on schedule last October through an upgrade to Oracle E-Business Suite 12.2.11 following a database upgrade in June, NZ Health Partnerships' annual report said. However, the migration of additional district health boards to the platform was delayed due to pandemic restrictions and health system reforms.

The FPIM Oracle solution, now supported by partner Servian, is a software and infrastructure platform which supports DHBs’ day-to-day finance, procurement and supply chain operations.

The software manages how goods and services are sourced, ordered, delivered, stored, used and paid for while the hardware keeps the systems stable and secure.

"Key DHB based specialised finance and supply chain resources in the northern region were reprioritised by our customers for COVID-19 related activity, resulting in a delay with migrating the remaining wave two DHBs to the FPIM Oracle platform and software applications," the report said.

Three out of the five planned wave two DHBs were successfully migrated but lockdowns in Auckland required contingency plans to be enacted when Auckland based teams were unable, or highly restricted in their ability to travel to DHB sites outside the region to support go-live activity. 

These contingencies did enable the successful migration of Taranaki DHB along with the four Northern Region-based shared services entities and also the completion of migration of Southern DHB, which started during the 2021 financial year.

The remaining Auckland DHBs, however, elected to push their go-live dates into 2022/23 due to COVID-19 related resourcing pressures. 

In parallel with that activity, the programme scope increased to include a non-negotiable go-live date of 1 July 2022 for the new health entities, Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand and Te Aka Whai Ora – Māori Health Authority. 

"This additional and unplanned go-live for two entities meant that the programme team was unable to supplement customer teams with additional resources to maintain the original timeline," the report said.

All other agreed functional enhancements were delivered to roadmap timelines with regular updates to the FPIM's governance board, the report said. However, new enhancements were then put on hold pending bedding down of structural changes to the health system.

The focus of the FPIM Oracle Programme is now on completing the migration of the remaining DHBs.

NZ Health Partnerships also established new FPIM TechOps and data and compliance service teams during the year.

A primary driver for creating the FPIM was to mitigate operational risk faced by DHBs and to provide the backbone for foundational finance, procurement and supply chain enablement and reporting.

In other developments, 17 DHBs went live on the NZ Health Partnerships' new Health System Catalogue during the year, as well as buying agency Pharmac and NZHP itself. Onboarding is continuing into the current year.

The HSC is an enabler for the health system to get better value for money, initially targeting the $0.7 billion spent on medical devices.


