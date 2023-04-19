Menu
Cosmonic WebAssembly PaaS connects with Kubernetes

Cosmonic WebAssembly PaaS connects with Kubernetes

Cosmonic has launched an open beta of its platform as a service for WebAssembly developers and added Kubernetes integration to the platform.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Cosmonic, a WebAssembly PaaS (platform as a service), has reached its open beta stage. With the launch, Cosmonic now features Cosmonic Connect, a set of connectors that simplify integrating third-party technologies, such as Kubernetes, with WebAssembly.

Built on the Cosmonic-maintained wasmCloud project, the Cosmonic PaaS is intended to enable developers to scale WebAssembly, or Wasm, applications across diverse devices, CPUs, and clouds. wasmCloud provides a Wasm runtime that allows developers to run applications everywhere from servers to iOS mobile devices to web browsers. 

Users can sign up for the Cosmonic open beta at cosmonic.com by clicking Launch. Cosmonic was previously available in a developer preview, launched last October.

Also launched was the first Cosmonic Connect integration. 

The Cosmonic Connect Kubernetes connector joins a Kubernetes cluster to Cosmonic, allowing traffic to be sent back and forth. In explaining the Kubernetes integration, Cosmonic said that Kubernetes has limitations at the edge, where it often is associated with resource underutilisation and excessive costs. wasmCloud offers an extensible, low-boilerplate, highly portable development methodology that resolves these issues, Cosmonic said.

Cosmonic also introduced Wadm (wasmCloud Application Deployment Manager), which provides declarative application management for wasmCloud apps. 

Currently in an alpha state, Wadm purports to lower entry barriers to Wasm by providing developers with a familiar way to manage cloud-native applications. 

Based on the Open Application Model for defining cloud-native apps, Wadm brings the familiarity of Kubernetes to Wasm through an agnostic interface, Cosmonic said. This will assist Kubernetes operators used to being able to declare an application as a single file that can be launched anywhere.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags WebAssembly

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 