Realtech rolls out SAP for NZ pipe and tank company Bailey

Investment reduces reliance on paper-based processes and increases efficiency and mobility.

Realtech has managed a rapid rollout of multiple SAP cloud solutions for New Zealand owned pipe and tank manufacturer Bailey, formerly Bailey Tanks.

Bailey began moving its operations to the cloud in February 2022 to become agile, more mobile and have access to greater functionality and process visibility.

The five-month implementation, managed by SAP partner Realtech, comprised solutions including: SAP S/4 HANA public cloud, SAP business technology platform, SAP Signavio business process management and transportation management, and SAP intelligent spend and business network.

Finding the right partner was critical for the project's success, CEO David Bailey said.

"Realtech had a good, structured approach and a detailed plan," he said. "They managed the project well, ensuring critical milestones were met and providing regular updates."

Having access to direct product support from the SAP team and after sales support also allowed Bailey to move quickly and confidently, Bailey said.



The investment significantly reduced Bailey's reliance on paper-based processes and increasing efficiency and mobility for the company.

Almost nine months on, production at Bailey's two manufacturing sites in Auckland and Christchurch are completely paperless, with tablets and screens now used on the factory floor.

Bailey is also enjoying just-in-time manufacturing and integration with its fleet of trucks, allowing staff to better manage customer and transport requirements.

A fast rollout and having the right support team were key to the successful implementation.

“We’re growing quickly as a company and have other things we need to focus on," Bailey said. "We knew a speedy implementation of SAP cloud solutions might be hard, but the benefits would be worth the effort."

Staff had embracing the new technology enthusiastically and significant business benefits were already being realised.

“Our people also feel more connected and empowered, and we now have a really scalable solution which gives us plenty of headroom to manage the growth trajectory we’re on."

Sofiane Ainine, head of mid-marketat SAP A/NZ, said the Bailey project proved SAP was fit for manufacturing companies of any size.

“Implementing SAP cloud solutions, including SAP S/4HANA public cloud, in just five months shows the value SAP is delivering for our customers," he said.

Realtech's managing director, Andrew Spicer, said Bailey was proactive in its approach to deploying SAP and open to innovative ideas for process improvements.

"It is great to see where our knowledge and insights have significantly contributed to its business success," he said.

"At Realtech, we have always taken great pride in our work, and seeing our clients achieve their objectives through collaborating with the team gives us immense satisfaction."

Bailey, which began operations in 1973, was now looking at how it can further improve its processes and workflow management.

Realtech won an SAP partner award for cloud customer engagement in March.