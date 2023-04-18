Menu
Catalyst Cloud launches GPU as a service on NVIDiA cards

Catalyst Cloud launches GPU as a service on NVIDiA cards

Catalyst Cloud plans to make its new cloud service generally availability soon.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Paul Sellar (Catalyst Cloud)

Paul Sellar (Catalyst Cloud)

Credit: Supplied

Catalyst Cloud has released GPU as a service, offering slices of NVIDIA A100 GPU cards to the New Zealand market.

The service is targeted at customers wanting to run intensive computational applications in fields such as AI, genomics, large language models, image and video analysis, big data analytics, weather forecasting, speech to speech and text to speech translation. 

Applications that have been developed to use parallel computing frameworks such as CUDA and OpenCL will also run on GPUaaS. 

Paul Seiler, chief operations officer at Catalyst Cloud, said the development, implementation and investment required to deliver GPUaaS was significant. 

"So far, the feedback has been exceptional, which is a great tribute to the Catalyst Cloud team with the vision and dedication to make this happen," he said.

"Now our customers have an option to use New Zealand based GPUs at a market leading price/performance point"

Customers' data and processing also remained in Aotearoa, protected by NZ's legal jurisdiction and privacy regulations, Sellar added.

Catalyst Cloud has been providing GPUaaS in a “tech preview” to selected customers such as Dragonfly Data Science, which has trialed it alongside its existing GPU services from international hyperscalers.

"To date we have been impressed: not only was it significantly faster than our current provider, but also significantly less expensive," said Finlay Thompson, CEO, of Dragonfly.

"Our engineer found it easy to use and appreciated the local knowledge and support from Catalyst Cloud has been excellent."

GPUaaS is currently in limited deployment but Catalyst said it intended to extend that to general availability soon. Assistance with onboarding and deployment was also available.

Catalyst Cloud is an approved cloud provider to the New Zealand government.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags supercomputingnvidiasuper computersCatalyst Cloudbig dataCloud

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 