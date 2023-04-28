Northland Regional Council "escalates" Infor ERP rollout

Council is working with Infor on an simpler solution for accounts receivable and debt management.

Northland Regional Council is engaging senior management at software vendor Infor to address issues with its core software replacement project.

A meeting agenda from March showed the council incurred $402,000 more in operational costs than budgeted for the rollout, which is dubbed "Enterprise" internally.

As well as the additional costs, the project's timeline also appears to have been affected and is coded red, meaning there were issues that could not be resolved at the project level, requiring help from the project governance group.

Another note said the council was working with Infor on an "simpler" solution for accounts receivable and debt management.

"Timeline uncertain, escalated to Infor senior management, working with Infor on design and implementation timeline," the note said.

The project was budgeted to cost $8.9 million, inclusive of implementation and licensing for six years.

The council's group manager of corporate services and deputy CEO, Bruce Howse, told Reseller News the project's budget and its implementation timeline had not yet been revised.

"We are still working through this, but expect to have a clearer picture by end of May," Howse said of the timeline.



The council's existing TechnologyOne software was still being used and there had been no impact on council operations, Howse said.

The council's 2022 annual report described the "Enterprise" project as the most significant digital project it had rolled out in the past ten years.









