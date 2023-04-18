Accounting specialist Infusion merges with web and cloud shop NetValue

Merger will support development of Infusion Business Software's new SaaS accounting platform.

Christchurch-based Infusion Business Software and Hamilton's NetValue have merged to tackle the A/NZ accounting software and other markets.

Founded in 1993, Infusion claims over 3500 customers across the region using its accounting software.

NetValue, established in 2004, delivers web services, development and infrastructure for cloud-based solutions as well as applications.

The combined company, to be called Infusion Group, will boast a broader product and service offering, increased resources and capabilities and would bring together several complementary businesses.

"By combining our expertise and resources, we will be better equipped to meet the needs of our customers and drive continued growth for our business," said Tim Shaw, CEO of Infusion Business Software.

"This move will allow us to accelerate the further development of our recently released SaaS accounting software platform for the SME market."

With support offices in Auckland, Bay of Plenty, South Canterbury, and Cairns, Infusion currently employs 25 staff.

NetValue has a team of over 65 staff and contractors and also owns Real Time Genomics, an R&D company developing DNA analysis software for US-based life science customers.

Among its offerings, NetValue has created and manages subscription-based applications for CRM, agricultural contractors, car dealers and to help manage health and safety.

Infusion New Zealand, Infusion Australia along with NetValue and Real Time Genomics will continue to trade as wholly owned subsidiaries of the group.

A company called Fusion Online, controlled by interests related to Shaw, now holds 57.2 per cent of Infusion Business Software Group's shares.



The merger took effect from the 1 April.

