Ricoh NZ sharpens focus on customer value in the modern workplace

As the world of technology has shifted, so too have the companies within it.

Ricoh New Zealand has quietly grown its digital services division, becoming a sizeable managed service provider (MSP) with a particular focus on digital workflow and automation solutions and security.

The company's New Zealand’s general manager of digital services, Roly Smoldon, shared with Reseller News that the digital services division of Ricoh has grown to over 100 staff, and also runs the service desk for Ricoh Australia.

“People do think of us in a certain way because of our heritage in particular types of technology. But, like the market, we’ve changed,” he said.

Ricoh NZ is predominantly a Microsoft partner, and Smoldon says this relationship is “very important”. It currently holds the designation of Solutions Partner for Modern Work, which it switched to after its Gold status lapsed as part of the revamped Microsoft Cloud Partner Program.

Last year, process intelligence and automation software developer Nintex added Ricoh NZ to its local reseller stable.

Smoldon said that in March 2020, with pressure on print revenues across the industry, global CEO Jake Yamashita declared that Ricoh was going to transform itself to be a digital services company. However, Smoldon says that this was just a reflection of what was already happening in the company.

“It’s what we’ve been doing for the last 15 years in terms of changing the portfolio of what we do, listening to customers and adapting our solutions accordingly.

“Ricoh has always been a technology company, but people know us for very specific pieces of tech,” he said.

For Ricoh NZ, the term ‘digital services’ now encompasses workflow automation, IT services, and hybrid workplace capabilities. In New Zealand, there are approximately 100 staff working across these three capabilities, mostly across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, as well as a presence in Hamilton, Palmerston North and Dunedin.



A further core function of Ricoh New Zealand is providing the service desk for Ricoh Australia. The Auckland-based service desk provides 24-hour, five-day-a-week customer support service for all of New Zealand and Australia, as well as some global capacity.

“The big focus for us as an organisation is ‘fulfilment through work’ and helping unleash the potential of our customers alongside our employees to do what they’re best at – and we use technology as the enabler to do that,” he said.

They also have an ‘exclusive’ dealer network to extend capabilities to further locations across the country, Smoldon said.

Smoldon has seen an acceleration in demand for workflow automation in particular in the last two years.

Skills shortages, combined with a trend of long-standing employees looking for a change after COVID, have forced businesses to consider where automation can relieve some of the pressure of the employment crunch.

“Interestingly, as the skill shortage has bitten, organisations have needed to start to understand what their process is – they don’t know how it actually happens.

“Mapping that process, documenting that process, making it repeatable, and then understanding how you can add value to that process is something we’ve seen a pretty big upswing in,” Smoldon said.

Likewise, Ricoh experienced a shift in the way New Zealand businesses viewed their technology stack through the pandemic.

“The pandemic made organisations reflect how important technology is to them. New Zealand businesses didn’t always see it that way – it was kind of a necessary evil,” he said.

“Organisations, as well as customers, realised that they need to have a plan for how they use technology and how they get real value out of their spend.”

Smoldon specifically points to cyber security as a modern workplace focus for Ricoh.

“A lot of businesses rushed to work from home, but they left the doors and the windows open at work from a security perspective because they needed to get operational and functional. Our focus is on really helping organisations concentrate on security in the 365 stack.”

As well as security, Smoldon identifies cyber, workplace management, and sustainability as key addressable markets to keep watch on in the near future.

The way that cyber is evolving is interesting, he says, such as the way cyber insurance reacts to the market.

“Cyber will never go away, but it is going to change. Cyber insurance policies are getting more stringent and more costly, and customers are deciding if it is worth the investment, or if they should rather invest in technologies that are going to minimise the risks of cyber,” he said.

For Ricoh, workplace management is another key area of interest as businesses continue to look to get “the best return from their floor space,” Smoldon said.

Coupled with employee engagement and the changing world of work, building and retaining company culture has become yet another area where technology holds a key role.

Finally, environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability, which Smoldon notes rolls into employee engagement and workplace management at various stages, are of increasing interest.

With new legislative requirements for standardised reporting and increased general societal expectations for sustainability, application software platforms that can streamline this for businesses are in growing demand.

“These are going to be areas of growth for us, and this all links into the modern workplace,” he said.

Considering the current precarious economic conditions, Smoldon expects customer spending in the next 12 to 18 months to be “pragmatic”, with considered decisions being made.

“What I mean by pragmatic is – can I resource it? Is it repeatable? Do I get value out of my dollar spend?

“We are coming into uncertain times, but you could argue every year is uncertain. Customers want to maximise the value of their spend. As more services get added to your subscription… you can leverage that value by working with a partner who understands your broader view,” he said.

At Ricoh NZ, getting and retaining talent in the last two years has been tough, Smoldon says, but part of being one arm of a global brand is that being able to fund growth is straightforward as it is “part of our company direction” as they actively recruit new talent, he said.

What is not something that is as easily controlled is the challenges of the talent market that have been brought about by the pandemic.

Smoldon has experienced a trend of staff who are in an early career stage, generally in their mid-twenties and experienced finishing their studies and starting their careers in lockdown conditions, are now taking the chance to go travelling and experience their OE.

This leaves a talent gap that will potentially affect the workforce pipeline in years to come, a challenge that will need to be addressed by the wider industry, he said.