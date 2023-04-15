Malwarebytes added to Pax8 cloud marketplace

Sophie Merrifield (Pax8) Credit: Supplied

Pax8 has added cyber security solutions from Malwarebytes to its managed services provider- (MSP) focused cloud marketplace.



Through the new partnership, MSPs can access Malwarebytes’ whole endpoint security portfolio, which Pax8 claimed is designed to protect MSPs and their clients.

“This partnership provides MSPs with a convenient and efficient way to enhance their clients' security posture, strengthen their own businesses and stay ahead of the latest cyber security threats,” said Sophie Merrifield, CVP of vendor operations at Pax8.

Some of the solutions from the cyber security vendor now on the Pax8 Marketplace include Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Endpoint Protection (EP), Incident Response (IR), Mobile Security, Vulnerability and Patch Management, DNS Filtering and Application Block, as well as its Managed Detection and Response service.

“Pax8 is the future of SaaS [software-as-a-service] distribution and, together, we can deliver cyber security solutions purpose-built for MSPs to help them future proof their security posture,” said Brian Thomas, VP of global MSP and channel programs at Malwarebytes.

“We have aggressive plans to continue to invest in our MSP offerings and security portfolio to reach even more partners.”

Furthermore, Pax8 Asia Pacific CEO Chris Sharp added security continues to remain front-of-mind for partners and customers.

“Being able to provide MSPs with Malwarebytes’ all-in-one endpoint security portfolio is an important step not just for providing partners with a solution to a critically important pain point, but also as part of our commitment to the region," Sharp said.

Malwarebytes' addition to Pax8's Cloud Marketplace comes months after it added MSP automation platform Crewhu in December.



