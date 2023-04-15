NZ intelligence agencies de-anonymise extremists, counter quantum computing threats

Nineteen agencies are rolling out new encryption standards to stay ahead of quantum computing threats.

Andrew Hampton (NZSIS) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand's security services are actively countering the emerging threat posed to encryption by the development of quantum computing.

The agencies have also successfully de-anonymised several individuals, mainly white identity extremists, regarded as potential threats to security.

Government chief information security officer Andrew Hampton, who now also leads the Security Intelligence Service, told Parliament's intelligence and security committee last month officials had been working with overseas partners to counter the threat posed to the government’s cryptographic security by the development of quantum computing.

"We currently have a programme of work under way alongside 19 government agencies that use classified systems to implement ... new encryption standards to stay ahead of those threats," Hampton said.

In January, a report from IBM warned that quantum computing posed an “existential risk” to computer encryption protocols.

Cybercriminals were already potentially stealing encrypted data to be decrypted in future using quantum computers as part of a “harvest now, decrypt later attack”, the vendor said.

Hampton did not specify the standards being used, but the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) last year announced algorithms chosen through a competition to create a new post-quantum cryptography standard that could resist the power of quantum processors.

Hampton said the GCSB also continued to make unique and valuable contributions to global efforts to counter terrorism and violent extremism.

"While the GCSB’s signals intelligence role is primarily focused offshore, we are working more proactively with our domestic partners in line with the royal commission of inquiry into the Christchurch attacks commentary," he said.

While such signals intelligence represented "the more classified" end of the intelligence community's remit, Hampton outlined three examples of its recent domestic counterterrorism work.

"This is not something we’ve talked about before in public," he said.

One operation involved in an individual making bomb threats last year with an implied ideological motivation.

Another involved a New Zealand - based adherent to white identity violent extremism who was displaying behaviour of increasing concern online.

The third involved an individual claiming to be a white-identity violent extremist making threats to use firearms and explosives at a public event.

"In all three operations, the GCSB was able to combine lead information from other agencies with our unique technical capabilities to help identify the individuals who had each taken great care to anonymise themselves online.

"We were able to work with police and NZSIS to develop a clearer picture of the real-world threat they posed, and in the case of the third operation, the gun and bomb threat to a public event, we were able to provide information that supported the appropriate action to be taken by the police.