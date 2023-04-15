Menu
NZ intelligence agencies de-anonymise extremists, counter quantum computing threats

NZ intelligence agencies de-anonymise extremists, counter quantum computing threats

Nineteen agencies are rolling out new encryption standards to stay ahead of quantum computing threats.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Andrew Hampton (NZSIS)

Andrew Hampton (NZSIS)

Credit: Supplied

New Zealand's security services are actively countering the emerging threat posed to encryption by the development of quantum computing.

The agencies have also successfully de-anonymised several individuals, mainly white identity extremists, regarded as potential threats to security.

Government chief information security officer Andrew Hampton, who now also leads the Security Intelligence Service, told Parliament's intelligence and security committee last month officials had been working with overseas partners to counter the threat posed to the government’s cryptographic security by the development of quantum computing.

"We currently have a programme of work under way alongside 19 government agencies that use classified systems to implement ... new encryption standards to stay ahead of those threats," Hampton said.

In January, a report from IBM warned that quantum computing posed an “existential risk” to computer encryption protocols.

Cybercriminals were already potentially stealing encrypted data to be decrypted in future using quantum computers as part of a “harvest now, decrypt later attack”, the vendor said.

Hampton did not specify the standards being used, but the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) last year announced algorithms chosen through a competition to create a new post-quantum cryptography standard that could resist the power of quantum processors.

Hampton said the GCSB also continued to make unique and valuable contributions to global efforts to counter terrorism and violent extremism.

"While the GCSB’s signals intelligence role is primarily focused offshore, we are working more proactively with our domestic partners in line with the royal commission of inquiry into the Christchurch attacks commentary," he said.

While such signals intelligence represented "the more classified" end of the intelligence community's remit, Hampton outlined three examples of its recent domestic counterterrorism work.

"This is not something we’ve talked about before in public," he said. 

One operation involved in an individual making bomb threats last year with an implied ideological motivation.

Another involved a New Zealand - based adherent to white identity violent extremism who was displaying behaviour of increasing concern online. 

The third involved an individual claiming to be a white-identity violent extremist making threats to use firearms and explosives at a public event. 

"In all three operations, the GCSB was able to combine lead information from other agencies with our unique technical capabilities to help identify the individuals who had each taken great care to anonymise themselves online. 

"We were able to work with police and NZSIS to develop a clearer picture of the real-world threat they posed, and in the case of the third operation, the gun and bomb threat to a public event, we were able to provide information that supported the appropriate action to be taken by the police.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags quantum computingGovernment Communications Security Bureaugcsbsissecurity intelligence serviceextremismcyber security

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 