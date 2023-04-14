Menu
Lancom Technology embraces new Microsoft partner designations

Migration to new partner designations is taking place as partners become eligible for renewal.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Waruna Kirimetiyawa (LancomTechnologies)

Credit: Supplied

Lancom Technology has achieved solutions partner for infrastructure, Azure, partner status after a shake-up in Microsoft's partner program.

The Auckland-headquartered company demonstrated its capability in migrating key infrastructure workloads to Microsoft Azure leading to customer success, while meeting training and accreditation specifications from the vendor.

The designation was created following changes to Microsoft's partner network that saw the former gold and silver partner designations retired. Migration to the new designations is taking place over several months as partners become eligible for renewal.

Lancom Technology previously held multiple gold partner designations, including application development, cloud platform, cloud productivity, data analytics, datacenter, small and midmarket cloud solutions, and silver partner designations for collaboration and content, and security.

Lancom CEO Waruna Kirimetiyawa said the changes to the partner program represented a simplification and stratification of a previously complex structure. 

“The reality is that many of the partner designations have considerable overlap, while Microsoft itself is an intensely complex organisation offering an immense range of technology solutions spanning everything from infrastructure, to tools, to applications and more," he said.

A simpler ecosystem was easier to navigate for partners and customers, he said.

Migration to additional partner designations would occur in due course.


Tags Microsoftazurepartner programLancom TechnologyCloud

Events

