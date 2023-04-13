Microsoft to follow AWS with NZ government cloud collaboration

Skills, security and sustainability are all expected to feature as cloud giants prepare to open local cloud regions.

The NZ government has inked a cloud memorandums with Microsoft as well as AWS. Credit: Rob O'Neill

Microsoft is keeping schtum about reports it has joined AWS and inked its own cloud memorandum of understanding with the NZ government.

AWS announced its memorandum, to collaborate and drive innovation and transformation across the economy, last month.

The agreement provided a foundation for long-term collaboration in areas such as cloud adoption, innovation, advanced digital skills, sustainability, and cyber security, an AWS NZ blog post said.

One major focus was helping Kiwis to gain skills to support current and future workforce needs as the adoption of cloud technologies continued.

The Department of Internal Affairs has already released the AWS agreement and is expected to release the Microsoft version soon, Radio NZ reported.

AWS, which reported $372 million in local sales earlier this month, said it intended to provide cloud training opportunities for 100,000 Kiwis in the next five years through a range of programmes such as AWS Skill Builder, which provides over 600 free, on-demand cloud courses online.

Cyber security was also a focus area where significant cooperation is already under way. That will likely be reflected in any Microsoft agreement as well.



Over the last two years, the GCSB and the Security Intelligence Service worked with Microsoft and Amazon Web Services to boost cyber security in government agency cloud deployments.

A report to Parliament said the agencies and vendors delivered baseline security templates for Azure and AWS cloud offerings to the public service.