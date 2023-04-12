Dicker Data NZ inks Philips Monitors deal

Menu
The product range is available to all IT reseller partners.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Justin Tye (Dicker Data)

Dicker Data NZ has inked a distribution deal with Philips Monitors, bringing the range of Philips business series monitors to the New Zealand Market.

The product range is available to all IT reseller partners from 12 April.

Justin Tye, general manager of Dicker Data NZ, said the deal is timely considering the continued trend towards hybrid working and the increased demand for business monitors.

“Our appointment as a distributor of Philips Monitors means that our partners now have access to yet another exceptional option in this category, in line with our objective of providing our partners with the best technology choices available,” he said.

“The requirement for businesses to furnish their employees with monitor solutions that cater to both in-office and remote work settings is growing. In light of the significant amount of time that we spend using these monitors, it is crucial that they are designed with ergonomics and health as the primary considerations, particularly high-quality monitors,” added Tye.

Philips Monitors' display solutions include built-in full docking station capabilities, pop-up web cameras and blue-light reduction technology.

“With ongoing demand for innovative business monitor solutions and Dicker Data’s commitment to servicing the SMB [small- to medium-sized business] and corporate sectors, we look forward to working with the Dicker team to further extend our support to reseller partners across the New Zealand IT market,” said Ian Marshall, New Zealand director for Philips Monitors. 

Last week, Dicker Data added the Microsoft Surface Hub range to its New Zealand offerings. 


