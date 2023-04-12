Menu
Huntress officially lands in A/NZ

Huntress officially lands in A/NZ

Recently hired Datto’s Reece Appleton as A/NZ lead.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments

Recce Appleton (Huntress)

Managed endpoint protection, detection and response (EDR) company Huntress has marked its official launch in Australia and New Zealand, targeting the small business community. 

Headquartered in the US, Huntress offers managed service providers (MSPs) with EDR solutions to target small business customers. 

In September, Huntress hired Reece Appleton, former regional sales manager of Datto, as its regional director for A/NZ. 

“Huntress is well known in the MSP community because of our involvement in high profile incidents like the Kaseya VSA and Solarwinds Orion attacks,” Appleton said. 

“To ensure MSPs and their customers in ANZ can access the cybersecurity expertise and support we’re known for,  we’re investing heavily into local cybersecurity experts, particularly across our ThreatOps, product support and sales engineering teams.” 

 According to Huntress, the solutions are managed  24/7 by ThreatOps teams across the UK, US and Australia. 

“We understand the local market, with decades of MSP and cybersecurity experience across the A/NZ team,” Appleton added.

“MSPs want a partner, not just a vendor, so we’re putting a lot of effort into cybersecurity education and partner enablement. We know partners want to educate their customers and offer solutions which align to frameworks like the Essential Eight and NIST, so we’re building the pathway there.” 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Huntress

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 