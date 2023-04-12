Menu
Datacom stands tall on VMware global stage

Datacom stands tall on VMware global stage

Wins APJ Cloud Innovation and SaaS Transformation award.

Claudia Muldrew
VMware has named Datacom as one of its top partners at its 2023 Partner Achievement Awards.

Recognising 30 partners in total, the awards span global recognition alongside regional awards for the Americas, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

In the APJ regional awards, the Cloud Innovation and SaaS Transformation Award was handed to Datacom.

Ross Delaney, director of cloud at Datacom, said the feedback they received from VMware about the award win reflects Datacom's commitment to customer success. 

VMware said: "This award recognises your success in delivering complete, modern solutions that advance your customers' digital transformation and journey to multi-cloud and SaaS environments... your commitment to driving innovation and results for your customers - even in the face of unprecedented change and challenges - has been inspiring."

“Winning an award always feels great, but hearing this feedback that we’re getting it right for our customers is definitely the best bit," Delaney said. 

Meanwhile, Wipro Limited was handed the Worldwide Cloud Innovation and SaaS Transformation Award for helping a global market intelligence company reduce the complexity of digital transformation by implementing its BoundaryLess Container solution powered by Tanzu.

The Worldwide Lifecycle Services Award went to Atos for a digitisation initiative implemented for a large industrial manufacturing client using the Atos VMware cloud platform.

The Lifecycle Services Award for APJ was handed to India-based Anunta and the Partner Value Award was won by Japan’s TechVan Co.

Also from Japan, SB C&S won the Partner Collaboration Award, while Lenovo was recognised with the Industry Award.

Finally, India-based Sunfire Technologies won the APJ Social Impact Award.

“VMware’s success and that of our customers relies heavily on our global partner ecosystem. The ecosystem is embedded in everything VMware does across each point in the value chain,” said VMware president Sumit Dhawan. 

“As customers around the world adjust to their new digital realities, these leading organisations represent the best across VMware’s cloud-smart ecosystem in delivering customer value.”

Vendor HPE took the top gong for VMware Worldwide Partner of the Year for its work with more than 200,000 mutual customers in HPE GreenLake for VMware.


