Veeam offers new competency program for VARs and CSPs

Veeam Software has launched a new competency program for its value-added resellers (VARs) and cloud and service provider (CSP) partners as part of enhancements to the vendor’s ProPartner Network strategy.

The Veeam Competency Program features dedicated expertise and resources to support customers and partners using the recently launched Veeam Data Platform.

“Our success is built upon working closely with our partners to provide customers with the best protection and recovery for their data,” said Larissa Crandall, vice president of Global Channel and Alliances at Veeam.

“We bring unsurpassed innovation and combine that with the expertise of our partners to offer customers a perfectly matched solution for their needs.”

According to the vendor, the new program is designed in a “simple but robust way”. Veeam value-added resellers (VVARs) and Veeam cloud & service provider (VCSP) partners who have attained a silver level can qualify for these competencies while Reseller Ready competencies are by invitation only. These partners can apply to have their use case-specific offering audited by Veeam.

Additionally, every go-to-market and technical competency achieved will be rewarded with a verified Veeam badge. This new data protection proficiency level will be highlighted by a premium placement on Veeam’s ProPartner Directory – a partner list for customers to refer to as they search for a suitable IT business partner.

With the launch, new VVAR competency categories include ransomware and disaster recovery, public cloud protection, Microsoft 365 protection and container protection.

Meanwhile, the VCSP Customer Ready competencies recognise partners that provide Veeam-powered as-a-service solutions to customers, whereas VCSP Reseller Ready competencies aim to connect service providers with VVAR partners who are looking to resell cloud services.

Existing VCSP competency categories include off-site backup, disaster recovery-as-a-service, backup-as-a-service (BaaS) for Microsoft 365, and, specifically for Reseller Ready partners, managed service provider backup.

Veeam unveiled two new VCSP competencies available for both Customer Ready and Reseller Ready partners and these are BaaS for Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure respectively.

“As a 100% channel-driven organisation, Veeam is committed to ensuring our partners have access to the most valuable resources and training to deliver first-rate outcomes for customers,” Crandall added.

“That's why these new program enhancements have been designed in collaboration with our partners to expand their capabilities in a way that enables them to tap into the potential of the total addressable market.”