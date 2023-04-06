Menu
Sektor brings iMin Android POS terminals to A/NZ

Sektor brings iMin Android POS terminals to A/NZ

iMin specialises in point of sale systems for the Android platform.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: 72905978 © David Izquierdo | Dreamstime.com

Sektor has been appointed as the distributor for iMin products in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

iMin specialises in point of sale/point of service (POS) systems for the Android platform, with a range of form factors with embedded near-field communication (NFC) including POS, tablet, kiosk, desktop and mobile.

This partnership will enable iMin to reach a wide range of retailers and other businesses that use POS systems.

“Android is driving innovation to the POS market, as we have previously witnessed in the enterprise mobility space. It opens up opportunities for a vast array of value-added applications and it significantly reduces the cost of development,” said Sektor managing director Cameron Arnold.

“Sektor has invested in this technology, enabling us to offer our resellers and their customers the advantages of a dedicated Android POS platform for creating innovative apps and reducing end-to-end commercial costs of POS hardware.”

Last year, Sektor sealed a deal with Australia-based Bosstab to distribute its tablet stands and mounts across Australia and New Zealand, as well as bringing Neat video devices to Kiwi enterprise and public sector customers.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags SektoriMin

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 