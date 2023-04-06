Menu
Medical IT Advisors partners with Flashstart to boost its CyberShield DNS firewall

Medical IT Advisors partners with Flashstart to boost its CyberShield DNS firewall

Auckland-based managed security service provider also becomes Flashstart's exclusive local distributor.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Medical IT Advisors will use Flashstart's infrastructure to deliver its CyberShield DNS Firewall service and become Flashstart's local distributor.

The partnership will allow NZ businesses to benefit from AI technology to identify and block potential cyber threats in real-time while Auckland-based Medical IT Advisors will enhance that protection against emerging and region-specific cyber threats.

Medical IT Advisors is a managed security service provider that specialises in cyber security solutions for small businesses, healthcare organisations and non-profits. 

The company's CyberShield DNS Firewall uses its own local health threat intelligence platform, launched at the beginning of 2020. This provides visibility of thousands of attacks on Kiwi healthcare organisations every day, allowing rapid protection and incident response.

FlashStart, based in Cesena Italy, is a provider of DNS services designed to protect businesses against malware, ransomware and phishing attacks, among other cyber threats.

Faustin Roman (Medical IT Advisors)Credit: Supplied
Faustin Roman (Medical IT Advisors)

“We launched CyberShield DNS Firewall at the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic to help block attacks against healthcare organisations and warn others about them, basically providing a type of ‘cyber-herd immunity’," said Faustin Roman, CEO of Medical IT Advisors.

Since 2020, CyberShield had seen a rapid adoption and was successfully protecting NZ businesses, he said.

"The partnership with FlashStart will significantly improve the cybersecurity resilience of kiwi businesses, especially those that lack the resources to maintain robust cybersecurity measures."

FlashStart CEO Francesco Collini said by combining its global DNS service with local threat intelligence, businesses could enjoy a unique and powerful cybersecurity solution built on highly resilient infrastructure to ensure high availability and low latency for customers.

In 2020, InternetNZ added Medical IT Advisors’ health threat intelligence feed to its Defenz DNS firewall.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags firewallsManaged Security Service Provider (MSSP)Medical IT Adviserscyber securityFlashstart

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 