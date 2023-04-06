Medical IT Advisors partners with Flashstart to boost its CyberShield DNS firewall

Credit: Dreamstime

Medical IT Advisors will use Flashstart's infrastructure to deliver its CyberShield DNS Firewall service and become Flashstart's local distributor.

The partnership will allow NZ businesses to benefit from AI technology to identify and block potential cyber threats in real-time while Auckland-based Medical IT Advisors will enhance that protection against emerging and region-specific cyber threats.

Medical IT Advisors is a managed security service provider that specialises in cyber security solutions for small businesses, healthcare organisations and non-profits.

The company's CyberShield DNS Firewall uses its own local health threat intelligence platform, launched at the beginning of 2020. This provides visibility of thousands of attacks on Kiwi healthcare organisations every day, allowing rapid protection and incident response.

FlashStart, based in Cesena Italy, is a provider of DNS services designed to protect businesses against malware, ransomware and phishing attacks, among other cyber threats.

Credit: Supplied Faustin Roman (Medical IT Advisors)

“We launched CyberShield DNS Firewall at the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic to help block attacks against healthcare organisations and warn others about them, basically providing a type of ‘cyber-herd immunity’," said Faustin Roman, CEO of Medical IT Advisors.

Since 2020, CyberShield had seen a rapid adoption and was successfully protecting NZ businesses, he said.

"The partnership with FlashStart will significantly improve the cybersecurity resilience of kiwi businesses, especially those that lack the resources to maintain robust cybersecurity measures."

FlashStart CEO Francesco Collini said by combining its global DNS service with local threat intelligence, businesses could enjoy a unique and powerful cybersecurity solution built on highly resilient infrastructure to ensure high availability and low latency for customers.

In 2020, InternetNZ added Medical IT Advisors’ health threat intelligence feed to its Defenz DNS firewall.

