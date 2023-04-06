Spark Business Group bags AWS migration competency

Richard Adams (Spark, CCL and Leaven) Credit: Supplied

Spark Business Group has achieved Amazon Web Service's (AWS) migration competency status.

The designation recognises the group, through CCL and its cloud consulting business Leaven, provide proven technology and deep expertise to help customers transform applications while moving to AWS.

Spark said achieving the competency validated Spark Business Group as an AWS partner that provides specialised demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in application modernisation.

“The AWS migration competency means that customers can feel confident they’re working with a partner to find more efficient ways of working and decreasing their time to value by leveraging AWS's cloud capabilities." said Richard Adams, CEO of CCL.

“Our migration practice utilises the best AWS frameworks and tools available to help our customers migrate to the cloud faster and more effectively, providing best-in-class expertise, migration and modernisation tools, education, and professional services support."

NZX-listed outdoor, lifestyle and sports company KMD Brands is one customer working with Leaven to adopt a cloud-first strategy. The multinational is migrating to AWS to build a consolidated technology environment that will equip it with more agility, simplified connectivity, and reduced budget management overheads.

"We built trusted relationships with the technicians performing the migration and highly recommend Leaven’s management team. Their oversight and delivery of agreed project outcomes was professional and accurate,” said Aidan O’Connor, IT infrastructure manager, A/NZ, at Kathmandu.

The AWS competency program helps customers identify partners with deep industry experience and expertise that have demonstrated they can help enterprise customers migrate applications and legacy infrastructure to AWS.