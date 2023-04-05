Menu
DXC Technology achieves Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider Expertise

DXC Technology achieves Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider Expertise

Recognises DXC Technology as a partner with the skills and demonstrated experience to build, deploy, run, and manage workloads on Oracle Cloud.

Richard James (DXC Technology)

DXC Technology has achieved Oracle’s Cloud Solutions Provider Expertise (CPSE) for the fifth consecutive year. 

Part of the Oracle PartnerNetwork programme, the CSPE recognises DXC Technology as a partner with the skills and demonstrated experience to build, deploy, run, and manage both Oracle and non-Oracle workloads on Oracle Cloud.  

Richard James, managing director of enterprise applications practices, Asia Pacific for DXC Technology, says the achievement demonstrates their increasing investment in the Oracle ecosystem. 

“DXC is dedicated to simplifying and accelerating our customers' modernisation, leveraging Oracle Technology to drive better outcomes with lower risk,” he said. 
 
The CPSE certification is conducted by independent auditors to validate that services providers have the right tools and processes. 

Partners must meet a series of qualifiers that may include having certified individuals across diverse roles and demonstrating successful go-lives within the same region.

“Oracle’s partner ecosystem is critical to our customers’ success,” said Lalit Malik, Oracle group vice president of alliances and channels, Asia Pacific. 

“DXC has demonstrated strong commitment to maintain the accreditation of CSPE for five years, providing customers with solutions that they need to optimise their cloud initiatives. We look forward to deepening our relationship with DXC as we continue to help our customers innovate and transform their digital journey.”

In December, DXC Technology opened a new Customer Engagement Centre in the Sydney CBD designed to facilitate improved customer collaboration, fitting in with the ‘future’ of work’ ideology.


