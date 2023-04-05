Menu
Hi-Tech Awards 2023 finalists announced

Hi-Tech Awards 2023 finalists announced

Highest number of female-led companies entered to date.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
David Downs (Hi-Tech Trust)

David Downs (Hi-Tech Trust)

Credit: Supplied

Following a record number of entries, the finalists for the 2023 New Zealand Hi-Tech Awards have been announced. 

Entries come from across the country and represent a cross-section of technology companies. There was also the highest number of female-led companies entered to date.  

Hi-Tech Trust chair David Downs says the standard of entries continues to rise each year. 

“It’s awesome to not only see the quality of the entries but also the diversity amongst the entrants,” he said.

“We applaud the ever-increasing diversity of the sector, and encourage the whole industry to embrace the opportunities that this diversity brings.

“This sector continues to prove its resilience and is at the forefront of our export economy in turbulent times.” 

The finalists are:

PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year 

●      Cin7
●      Crimson Education
●      Kami
●      Pushpay
●      Serko
●      Vista Group
 
ASX Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year 

●      Dawn Aerospace
●      Halter
●      InnoCraft
●      LawVu
●      Lumin
 
Punakaiki Fund Hi-Tech Start-Up Company of the Year 

●      Astute Access
●      CarbonCrop
●      Formus Labs
●      Tracksuit
●      ZeroJet
 
IBM Most Inspiring Individual Award

●      Cameron Smith
●      Dave Rouse
●      Janine Grainger
●      John Robson
●      Mark Nichols
●      Ruby Kolesky
 
Callaghan Innovation/ Poutama Trust Māori Hi-Tech Company of the Year 

●      AskNicely
●      Checkmate
●      Earshots
●      Envico Technologies
●      PAKU

Duncan Cotterill Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution Award

●      Formus Labs
●      Movio
●      Parkable
 
Kiwibank Hi-Tech Innovative Services Award

●      CarbonCrop
●      Clearhead
●      Easy Crypto
●      National Capital
●      Orion Health
●      Tend Health
 
Braemac Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product Award

●      Altitude Conservation
●      Bison
●      Dawn Aerospace
●      Global Seismic Data
●      ZeroJet
 
Consult Recruitment Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector

●      academyEX
●      Chillisoft
●      Digital Future Aotearoa
●      Microsoft
●      Technology Investment Network (TIN)
 
NZTE Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Agritech Sector 

●      Fruitometry
●      Halter
●      Hectre
●      Levno
●      The Smart Machine Company
 
Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever 

●      Dr Sean Feast
●      Fraser Paine
●      Owyn Aitken/Hadi Daoud
 
Soul Machines Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution

●      CarbonCrop
●      Formus Labs
●      MACSO
●      Mint Innovation
 
Tataki Auckland Unlimited Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution

●      AskNicely
●      JUNOFEM
●      Mint Innovation
●      Writer’s Toolbox
 
Spark Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good 

●      Enrolmy
●      Ignite Aotearoa
●      Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR)
●      Kara Technologies
●      PaySauce & BNZ
●      Recycle a Device


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Microsoftchillisofthi-tech awardsHi-Tech Awards 2023

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 