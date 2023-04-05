Hi-Tech Awards 2023 finalists announced

Following a record number of entries, the finalists for the 2023 New Zealand Hi-Tech Awards have been announced.
Entries come from across the country and represent a cross-section of technology companies. There was also the highest number of female-led companies entered to date.
Hi-Tech Trust chair David Downs says the standard of entries continues to rise each year.
“It’s awesome to not only see the quality of the entries but also the diversity amongst the entrants,” he said.
“We applaud the ever-increasing diversity of the sector, and encourage the whole industry to embrace the opportunities that this diversity brings.
“This sector continues to prove its resilience and is at the forefront of our export economy in turbulent times.”
The finalists are:
PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year
● Cin7
● Crimson Education
● Kami
● Pushpay
● Serko
● Vista Group
ASX Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year
● Dawn Aerospace
● Halter
● InnoCraft
● LawVu
● Lumin
Punakaiki Fund Hi-Tech Start-Up Company of the Year
● Astute Access
● CarbonCrop
● Formus Labs
● Tracksuit
● ZeroJet
IBM Most Inspiring Individual Award
● Cameron Smith
● Dave Rouse
● Janine Grainger
● John Robson
● Mark Nichols
● Ruby Kolesky
Callaghan Innovation/ Poutama Trust Māori Hi-Tech Company of the Year
● AskNicely
● Checkmate
● Earshots
● Envico Technologies
● PAKU
Duncan Cotterill Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution Award
● Formus Labs
● Movio
● Parkable
Kiwibank Hi-Tech Innovative Services Award
● CarbonCrop
● Clearhead
● Easy Crypto
● National Capital
● Orion Health
● Tend Health
Braemac Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product Award
● Altitude Conservation
● Bison
● Dawn Aerospace
● Global Seismic Data
● ZeroJet
Consult Recruitment Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector
● academyEX
● Chillisoft
● Digital Future Aotearoa
● Microsoft
● Technology Investment Network (TIN)
NZTE Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Agritech Sector
● Fruitometry
● Halter
● Hectre
● Levno
● The Smart Machine Company
Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever
● Dr Sean Feast
● Fraser Paine
● Owyn Aitken/Hadi Daoud
Soul Machines Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution
● CarbonCrop
● Formus Labs
● MACSO
● Mint Innovation
Tataki Auckland Unlimited Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution
● AskNicely
● JUNOFEM
● Mint Innovation
● Writer’s Toolbox
Spark Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good
● Enrolmy
● Ignite Aotearoa
● Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR)
● Kara Technologies
● PaySauce & BNZ
● Recycle a Device