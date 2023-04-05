Hi-Tech Awards 2023 finalists announced

David Downs (Hi-Tech Trust) Credit: Supplied

Following a record number of entries, the finalists for the 2023 New Zealand Hi-Tech Awards have been announced.

Entries come from across the country and represent a cross-section of technology companies. There was also the highest number of female-led companies entered to date.

Hi-Tech Trust chair David Downs says the standard of entries continues to rise each year.

“It’s awesome to not only see the quality of the entries but also the diversity amongst the entrants,” he said.

“We applaud the ever-increasing diversity of the sector, and encourage the whole industry to embrace the opportunities that this diversity brings.

“This sector continues to prove its resilience and is at the forefront of our export economy in turbulent times.”

The finalists are:

PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year

● Cin7

● Crimson Education

● Kami

● Pushpay

● Serko

● Vista Group



ASX Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year

● Dawn Aerospace

● Halter

● InnoCraft

● LawVu

● Lumin



Punakaiki Fund Hi-Tech Start-Up Company of the Year

● Astute Access

● CarbonCrop

● Formus Labs

● Tracksuit

● ZeroJet



IBM Most Inspiring Individual Award

● Cameron Smith

● Dave Rouse

● Janine Grainger

● John Robson

● Mark Nichols

● Ruby Kolesky



Callaghan Innovation/ Poutama Trust Māori Hi-Tech Company of the Year

● AskNicely

● Checkmate

● Earshots

● Envico Technologies

● PAKU

Duncan Cotterill Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution Award

● Formus Labs

● Movio

● Parkable



Kiwibank Hi-Tech Innovative Services Award

● CarbonCrop

● Clearhead

● Easy Crypto

● National Capital

● Orion Health

● Tend Health



Braemac Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product Award

● Altitude Conservation

● Bison

● Dawn Aerospace

● Global Seismic Data

● ZeroJet



Consult Recruitment Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector

● academyEX

● Chillisoft

● Digital Future Aotearoa

● Microsoft

● Technology Investment Network (TIN)



NZTE Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Agritech Sector

● Fruitometry

● Halter

● Hectre

● Levno

● The Smart Machine Company



Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever

● Dr Sean Feast

● Fraser Paine

● Owyn Aitken/Hadi Daoud



Soul Machines Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution

● CarbonCrop

● Formus Labs

● MACSO

● Mint Innovation



Tataki Auckland Unlimited Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution

● AskNicely

● JUNOFEM

● Mint Innovation

● Writer’s Toolbox



Spark Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good

● Enrolmy

● Ignite Aotearoa

● Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR)

● Kara Technologies

● PaySauce & BNZ

● Recycle a Device