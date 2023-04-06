Kiwi marine-tech Global Marine taps M2M One for 'unbreakable connectivity'

Martin Ryan (M2M One) Credit: Supplied

NZ-based marine technology company Global Marine has formed a partnership with M2M One NZ to deliver next generation marine connectivity.

The partnership will combine Global Marine’s maritime expertise with M2M One’s deep portfolio of IoT and communication hardware to meet rising demand for "unbreakable connectivity" at sea.



Global Marine is a supplier of technology to the marine, defence, and super yacht sectors, with solutions spanning cellular connectivity, satellite communication, advanced IT, remote monitoring, and marine and defence simulation.

Kiwi IoT specialist M2M One was bought by Sierra Wireless in 2021. It is now part of the Semtech Corporation, which acquired Sierra Wireless in a US$1.2 billion all-cash deal in January.

Semtech was already one the world’s largest semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service providers, however, its takeover of Sierra delivered access to one of the world's deepest IoT hardware portfolios.

Global Marine will now draw on M2M One NZ for hardware such as its Peplink routers, to provide enterprise-grade connectivity to onboard communication and multimedia systems simultaneously.

The routers will enable Global Marine to remotely manage and support vessel systems for customers and provide essential failover capability to ensure vessels remained connected, even in the most remote regions of the world using satellite, for example, if 3G/4G connections failed.

Nik Thullesen, founder, director and system specialist for Global Marine, said the partnership with M2M One NZ would allow it to deliver the highest performing marine communications systems on any super yacht in the region.

“Initial projects where we have utilised Peplink routers have enabled more reliable LTE and satellite connectivity than previously possible, which we believe will a gamechanger for the maritime sector,” Thullesen said.

Martin Ryan, strategic partner manager of M2M One NZ, said Semtech's and Sierra Wireless’ combined capabilities put M2M One in a unique position offering advanced connectivity in the NZ market.

“The marine sector is a priority area for us and we look forward to delivering the best hardware from companies like Peplink to help Nik and Global Marine deliver unbreakable connectivity to their clients,” he said.

Peplink specialises in SD-WAN technology, including 5G and LTE edge routers. M2M was appointed the Australian distributor for Peplink in 2021.