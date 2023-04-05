Spark looks ahead in new three-year strategy with data at its core

Jolie Hodson and Justine Smyth (Spark) Credit: Supplied

Spark has released details of its next three-year strategy to 2026, which will focus investment on data centres and new technologies.

Aiming to to fuel growth both in Spark's core markets and across its high-tech portfolio, CEO Jolie Hodson said the strategy positioned the telco for success in an increasingly uncertain environment.

"We see a number of supportive tailwinds ahead of us, including the continued exponential growth in data, acceleration of technology convergence, the return of international travel, and rising levels of immigration," she said.

"At the same time, we expect economic uncertainty to be a hallmark of the years ahead, and as Aotearoa gets bigger, older, and more diverse, we must ensure Spark is changing alongside it."

Spark chair Justine Smyth said Spark had built a competitive advantage over the last three years through a focus on simplification, data, new technology investment, and building a high-performance culture.

This was delivering better customer experiences and fueling growth and had seen Spark’s total shareholder returns outperform most international peers.

“When combined with effective portfolio management that has delivered substantial proceeds from the TowerCo transaction, Spark is now in a strong position to invest for future growth," she said.

Adaptability was key, so the strategy featured a dual focus on resilience and growth, Hodson said. Investments would both strengthen Spark's core and build new opportunities.

"Over the next three years, we will invest $250-$300 million in the high-growth data centre market and $40-$60 million in 5G Standalone, which will open up new commercialisation opportunities across our core markets of mobile and broadband, while underpinning growth into new high-tech solutions," she said.

In mobile and broadband, Spark would leverage its data capability and 5G investment to deliver the latest personalised digital experiences for customers.

“We have really strong momentum in mobile and have stabilised our broadband base in a highly competitive market,” Hodson said.

The dual brands of Spark and Skinny served different ends of the price spectrum, delivering a unique ability to target the right product to the right customer at the right time.

"This sets us up to continue to grow value in mobile and to move wireless broadband towards 35 per cent of our base by the end of financial year 2026.”

In the business market, Spark would grow the small-medium and enterprise segments by enabling its customers to become more productive and sustainable through technology.

"We are an enabling business, which means we grow when others grow," Hodson said. "We know the inflationary environment is hitting small businesses hard, and we are in a strong position to support our customers to unlock revenue generation and efficiency improvements."

In enterprise, Spark had seen changing competitive dynamics in cloud. Spark has previously referred to this as a "mix-shift" as organisations moved from private cloud to public cloud, creating sustained margin pressure.

In February, Spark reported revenue in its cloud unit decreased 4.5 per cent to $214 million as customers shifted towards public cloud and away from private cloud.

This resulted in a "repricing" of private cloud, presumably downwards, that impacted margins.



Spark now plans to "upweight" its focus on hybrid cloud, where it felt its expertise, local knowledge and service differentiated the local business and where capital investment requirements were lower.

"We will then invest to further expand our data centre capacity.”

Spark’s high-tech portfolio – areas such as IoT, 5G Standalone, data and AI, and digital identity – was also a focus for growth. Spark planned to use these capabilities to continue growing Spark Health, which delivered a 2.5-year compound growth rate of around 17 per cent since the start of the 2021 financial year.

Investment in digital identity subsidiary MATTR, which has just won a major deal with the NSW government, would continue.



“We have rapidly matured our high-tech capabilities over the last three years, but at this stage these technologies are operating largely independently of each other,” Hodson said.

“We are now seeing the rapid acceleration of convergence – which is about bringing these different technologies together to solve business problems where it was not possible, or cost effective, to do so in the past.

“When you consider the challenges businesses are facing – from inflation and labour shortages, to climate change and increasing regulation – there is a big role for technology to play in helping us do things differently."

Spark IoT had grown from under a quarter of a million connections to 1.2 million, with 2.5-year compound annual revenue growth of around 21 per cent. This provided a solid platform for growth into converged solutions, Hodson said.

The strategy included three enablers that would underpin Spark’s success: building a simple, data-driven organisation, investing in next evolution technology, and creating an innovation culture, with sustained investment into skills and capabilities to drive growth.

“We know our greatest asset is our people, and we will continue to invest in their development while building innovation capability across our business and delivering sustainable high performance through a focus on wellbeing and inclusive progression," Hodson said.

“Our commitment to sustainability and weaving te ao Māori perspectives into our business is enduring and integrated throughout our strategy. We remain focussed on supporting Aotearoa’s economic transformation, championing digital equity, and improving our own sustainability performance.”

Achieving all of this would lead to more highly engaged customers and people, deliver top-line revenue growth, and sustainable EBITDAI and free cash flow growth to support a rising dividend for our shareholders over time, she concluded.