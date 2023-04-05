Menu
SAP adds new business units and APJ leaders

SAP adds new business units and APJ leaders

Peter Moore, Sushant Jain and Liher Urbizu have been promoted to new leadership positions, based out of Singapore.

Shirin Robert Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)
Comments
Credit: SAP

SAP has formed two new business units along with several leadership appointments within the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

Peter Moore, Sushant Jain and Liher Urbizu have held long-standing roles within the organisation and are now promoted to new leadership positions, based out of Singapore.

Moore, who has been in a variety of functions at SAP for the past ten years, will now head up the newly formed Enterprise Cloud organisation in APJ, which combines the RISE with SAP offering, inclusive of S/4 HANA Cloud, Business Technology Platform  (BTP), and Customer Experience (CX) businesses, aimed at streamlining and boosting value engagement for customers and partners. 

Meanwhile, Jain who has similarly held multiple roles in SAP for more than eleven years, will lead the new Spend Management unit in APJ, bringing together the Intelligent Spend Business Network (ISBN) and Concur organisations to provide customers “more transparent, resilient, and sustainable cloud-first” Networked Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

Both Moore and Jain will be responsible for the go-to-market strategy of their respective lines of business, as well as evolving and expanding the core strategic business applications within each group. 

They will report to SAP’s APJ president, Paul Marriott, joining Angela Colantuono who was appointed head of Human Experience Management for APJ in July 2022. 

Lastly, Urbizu, who most recently served as global head of Partner Success Services for SAP, was named chief operating officer for APJ. 

Urbizu has been part of the SAP ecosystem for over 20 years and has worked in numerous roles, based out of countries such as India, Japan, Thailand, and Singapore. As COO, he will lead a regional team to help execute strategy across the region, with a focus on creating “lifetime value” for customers and partners.

“Our customers want simplified, streamlined, and high value engagement, so it is important that SAP continues to transform to meet this need,” said Marriott. 

“The expertise and absolute commitment to customer success that Peter, Sushant, Angela, and Liher bring to their leadership positions is extraordinary. This strategic focus advances SAP’s commitment to empowering Asia’s sustainable future, driving our customers’ business agility, flexibility, and innovation to support growth in a highly competitive market.”

In February, SAP released a Regional Strategic Services Partner (RSSP) initiative to amplify the capabilities and reach of established partners in the APJ region that are on a rapid growth trajectory. 

Through this initiative, SAP will provide strategic support to eligible partners, which may include coordinated industry-aligned solutions, joint go-to-market strategy and access to SAP regional and market unit industry expertise.



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags cloud computingSAP

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 