Menu
Actall expands APAC reach with inTechnology Distribution

Actall expands APAC reach with inTechnology Distribution

Follows Actall's win to replace Bosch Security Escort System in APAC prisons.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Mark Winters (InTechnology)

Mark Winters (InTechnology)

Credit: InTechnology

inTechnology Distribution has signed an exclusive Asia Pacific (APAC) distribution deal with Actall Corporation, a provider of location security technology for prisons, courts and mental health wards. 

Under the agreement, inTechnology Distribution will have exclusive rights to distribute Actall’s solutions throughout the APAC region, including Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.  

The Brisbane-based distributor will be able to expand its real-time location systems (RTLS) product offerings and provide partners with the vendor’s solutions and architecture. 

The agreement follows Actall’s selection as a replacement technology for the end-of-life Bosch Security Escort System, which is deployed into a large number of prisons in APAC, according to the distributor. 

“We are very excited to be taking our existing partnership with Actall to the next level with this exclusive distribution agreement,” said Mark Winter CEO of inTechnology Distribution.  

”Actall checks all the boxes as an RTLS vendor for us offering a solution for any organisations looking to deploy RTLS in complex and dense architectures.” 

Bob Hampe, president of Actall, said the agreement marks its planned expansion to reach into the new region. 

“inTechnology’s experience and commitment to customer service [makes] them an ideal partner for Actall as we continue to grow our global presence,” Hampe said. 

“inTechnology’s focus to service their APAC partners and end users with pre/post-sales support, implementation and 24/7 support desk services made them a perfect distribution partner for us. 

“We were looking for a true value-added distribution partnership and we have found that in the management and team at inTechnology Distribution.” 

InTechnology also ramped up its healthcare footprint by signing an agreement with nurse call solutions vendor Electrotek in Australia back in December last year.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags inTechnologyActall

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 