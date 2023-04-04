Quadrant invests in 3 NZ cyber security firms

The investment comes from Quadrant’s A$530 million ‘Quadrant Growth Fund No. 2’.

Sydney's Quadrant Private Equity fund has acquired an equity stake in three New Zealand cyber security specialists – Quantum Security Services, ZX Security and Helix Security Services.

The three firms, dubbed ‘the group’, provide specialist cyber security services spanning governance, risk and compliance, penetration testing, cloud security and advisory services.

The partnership aims to drive growth for the three companies, including expansion into 'new geographies' and increased opportunity for career growth for its combined staff count of 120.

The brands will remain separate with their respective management teams remaining in place.

Quadrant’s managing partner Simon Pither and investment director Louise Haslehurst will be joining the group’s board of directors.

“This partnership will combine all companies' strengths, leadership and expertise, enabling the collective to offer a broader, best-of-breed offering to our clients, partners and stakeholders,” said ZX Security in a LinkedIn post.

“Put simply, by joining forces we can now offer a more comprehensive range of services and a deeper level of cyber security assurance backed by our joint IP and experience.”

Founder of Quantum Security Services, Eugene Gibney, agreed that the partnership will provide increased opportunities for the collective group.

“Partnering with ZX, Helix, and Quadrant will help accelerate talent acquisition and combine each other’s respective strengths to create a culturally aligned leading cyber security specialist group with an expanded service offering, capable of helping more customers uplift their cyber security maturity,” he said.

The partnership mirrors a similar investment made in December with Australian Cloud service providers Cevo, Arinco and D6 Consulting.



