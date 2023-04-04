Menu
Quadrant invests in 3 NZ cyber security firms

Quadrant invests in 3 NZ cyber security firms

The investment comes from Quadrant’s A$530 million ‘Quadrant Growth Fund No. 2’.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: 124449250 © Pop Nukoonrat | Dreamstime.com

Sydney's Quadrant Private Equity fund has acquired an equity stake in three New Zealand cyber security specialists – Quantum Security Services, ZX Security and Helix Security Services. 

The investment comes from Quadrant’s A$530 million ‘Quadrant Growth Fund No. 2’.

The three firms, dubbed ‘the group’, provide specialist cyber security services spanning governance, risk and compliance, penetration testing, cloud security and advisory services. 

The partnership aims to drive growth for the three companies, including expansion into 'new geographies' and increased opportunity for career growth for its combined staff count of 120. 

The brands will remain separate with their respective management teams remaining in place. 

Quadrant’s managing partner Simon Pither and investment director Louise Haslehurst will be joining the group’s board of directors. 

“This partnership will combine all companies' strengths, leadership and expertise, enabling the collective to offer a broader, best-of-breed offering to our clients, partners and stakeholders,” said ZX Security in a LinkedIn post.

“Put simply, by joining forces we can now offer a more comprehensive range of services and a deeper level of cyber security assurance backed by our joint IP and experience.”

Founder of Quantum Security Services, Eugene Gibney, agreed that the partnership will provide increased opportunities for the collective group. 

“Partnering with ZX, Helix, and Quadrant will help accelerate talent acquisition and combine each other’s respective strengths to create a culturally aligned leading cyber security specialist group with an expanded service offering, capable of helping more customers uplift their cyber security maturity,” he said. 

The partnership mirrors a similar investment made in December with Australian Cloud service providers Cevo, Arinco and D6 Consulting. 



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags QuadrantZX securityquantum security servicesHelix Security Services

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 