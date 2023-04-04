Menu
New Relic hires ex-Salesforce leader as VP of customer adoption for APJ

Rob Newell is tasked to drive customer success in the newly created role.

Nurhuda Syed Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia)
Rob Newell (New Relic)

Credit: New Relic

New Relic has appointed Rob Newell as vice president of customer adoption for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

The role is newly created and will see Newell leading the customer adoption team, who is responsible for driving the vendor’s observability channel with a data-driven approach.

Newell brings with him over two decades of technical leadership experience in the software industry across the Asia Pacific region, including 10 years at Salesforce where he was VP of solutions engineering and cloud sales for ASEAN. He has also held senior roles at software development company, IntraLinks and IT consulting firm, ConnXion Limited.

“Rob brings a wealth of success and experience in technical consulting, solutions, and sales across the APJ region and we are thrilled to have him join our regional leadership team,” said Duncan Bradford, New Relic’s group VP of customer adoption.

“As a technologist and engineer at heart, Rob understands the complexities of modern environments and the power that full-stack observability can bring to all organisations. His deep technical experience coupled with his strong knowledge of the APAC technology landscape will be invaluable to New Relic as we continue to deliver outstanding results for our customers.”

Newell’s appointment comes weeks after another senior leadership hire in the region, Kris Day, who was recently made senior VP for APJ. The region has continued to demonstrate strong growth for the company with the opening of two offices in India – Bengaluru and Hyderabad – over the past year covering product development, customer support, sales, marketing, developer relations, and solutions consulting. The Singapore and Australia offices were also certified as a Great Place to Work.

“The APJ region is a wonderfully dynamic technology and business environment driving strong digital growth and innovation,” said Newell. “It has some of the fastest growing economies in the world, and is home to a significant number of the world’s developers.
 
“I was drawn to New Relic because of its focus on data-driven engineering and all-in-one platform approach. By enabling engineers to have a clear understanding of what’s happening and why across the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC), they are freed up to focus on building the next amazing feature or application.”
 
“I am thrilled to join the incredible New Relic team and look forward to driving the continued success of our customers and partners across the region.”


Tags salesforceNew RelicObservability

