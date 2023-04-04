Menu
Securecom promotes Mikkelsen to MD as New takes chair

Dave Shennan replaces Mikkelsen as Securecom's sales and marketing director.

Greg Mikkelsen (Securecom)

Securecom has promoted sales and marketing lead Greg Mikkelsen to managing director among other leadership changes.

Former managing director Chris New moves onto Securecom's board as chair, where he will focus on strategy.

Dave Shennan moves from his role as director of cyber security to replace Mikkelsen as sales and marketing director and will be replaced as head of cyber security by a promoted Jason Wild.

The time was right for Securecom to strengthen its board governance, New said.

“When Greg and I decided to take a stake in Securecom in 2016, I was appointed to the role of managing director and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the role, more than tripling the size of the business and signing off on what will be another record year for us in 2023," he said. 

Mikkelsen had a long track record of success, was hugely respected within the industry and within Securecom, New said. 

Mikkelsen said New had been an instrumental part of Securecom's success. 

"We continue to invest and grow in cyber security, networking and cloud services and with Dave Shennan leading our sales and marketing activities, I am very confident that our growth will continue," he said. 

Having Wild joining the senior leadership team with his significant cyber security experience reflected the importance of this element of the business, Mikkelsen said.

Last year, Securecom completed delivery of network services to over 200 NZCare and Geneva Community Living sites nationwide.


