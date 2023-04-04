Menu
Atomic.io appoints Australia-based CEO

Former CEO Ben Pujji becomes chief product officer.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Duncan Journee (Atomic.io)

Credit: Supplied

Wellington-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of in-app customer experience technology Atomic.io has appointed Duncan Journee as its CEO.

He replaces former CEO Ben Pujji, who will remain with the company in a new role as chief product officer.

Journee, who is Australia-based, boasts 20 years of experience in the technology sector and was most recently CEO of Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner Clade Solutions, which was subsequently sold to Brennan last year.

He has also held tenures at SAP, Supply Chain Consulting, Fujitsu, Cevo Australia, and Simient.

The appointment of Journee and the formation of Pujji’s new role aims to drive its next growth phase and to “focus on driving a customer-centric product strategy and diversified go-to-market strategy,” Atomic.io said.

Atomic.io non-executive director and shareholder Rod Drury, founder of Xero, says this is a milestone for Atomic.io to expand the business outside of New Zealand.

“We believe [Journee’s] expertise and energy will be critical in helping the team to continue building pioneering software and sell it in Australia and the rest of the world.”

Journee said, “it’s not often you get an opportunity like this to head up a technology business like Atomic.io, which has developed world-first customer engagement software, with big-brand early adopters in New Zealand.”

Atomic.io was started as the brainchild of Drury, founder of Xero, who needed a solution that would fundamentally change the behaviour of how accountants and business owners were doing what they needed to do.

Chief revenue officer Nick Hearn told Reseller News that Atomic.io had achieved 100 per cent year-on-year growth in 2022, and said it is aiming to achieve that again this year with growth in Australia and the UK. 




