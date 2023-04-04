Menu
TeamViewer unveils first partner program in APAC

TeamViewer unveils first partner program in APAC

TeamUP’s unified partner portal is now ‘live’.

Nurhuda Syed Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia)
Comments
Sojung Lee (TeamViewer)

Sojung Lee (TeamViewer)

Credit: TeamViewer

TeamViewer has launched a brand-new partner program, TeamUP, for channel partners in Asia Pacific. Partners can now access the program through a unified portal, which is now ‘live’.

Through TeamUP, partners can look forward to a range of benefits including exclusive discounts, dedicated support, and comprehensive sales training along with a broad variety of certifications.

The unified partner portal has features like a deal-registration-engine, tailored learning portal, and marketing material database combined with insights into current partnership status and the possibility to request benefits directly via the platform.

The new, unified program is designed for all TeamViewer partners, including resellers, distributors, managed service providers (MSP) and system integrators (SI). All partners can tap on its benefits regardless of the solution they’re selling.

The program features three different tiers – Business, Premier and Champion – each with tailored discounts and benefits, such as joint marketing campaigns and access to dedicated resources.

“Our partners are the key to our success,” said Sojung Lee, president, Asia Pacific at TeamViewer. “They bring valuable local expertise and networks that amplify our reach and help us deliver the best possible experience to our customers.”

“But most importantly [TeamUP] is really [about] identifying committed partners,” Lee added in an exclusive media briefing. “There are tonnes of partners across APAC and ASEAN but we need committed partners – because we are committed and we’re going to differentiate our own resources.”

TeamViewer has been going from strength to strength since it revamped its organisational structure back in 2021, with Lee tasked to drive business growth and manage all go-to-market activities across the region.

While remote support technology has been their “key DNA” for the last 17 years, Lee shared that they’ve been expanding their solutions to cater more to enterprise customers and support organisations through digital transformation. With TeamUP in place, the vendor is looking to target more IT/OT industries across Southeast Asia.

They operate across Asia Pacific, including Australia and New Zealand and have had their APAC headquarters in Singapore since April 2022. In ASEAN, they have channel managers in Thailand and Indonesia, and work with local partners like distributors and resellers in Vietnam and the Philippines, as well as global SIs. They also have strategic partnerships with the likes of SAP, Google, Siemens and Hyundai Motor Group.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags partner programRemote Access toolsTeamviewer

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 