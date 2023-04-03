Menu
Tobias Oschwald confirmed as Silverstripe's new CEO

Interim CEO emerges as leader after recruitment process.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Tobias Oschwald (Silverstripe)

Credit: Supplied

Wellington-based development and cloud services company Silverstripe has appointed Tobias Oschwald as CEO. 

Oschwald has held the interim position since November 2022 while Silverstripe's board undertook a recruitment process. 

Oschwald, who joined Silverstripe in July 2021 as chief operating officer, had proved an effective executive since.

"Tobias has been acting in this capacity for most of the last five months, and has done an excellent job," said Silverstripe chair Alasdair Macleod.

It is an absolute privilege to work with the brilliant people delivering excellent customer experience and services and embarking on an epic journey with our clients, people and partners," Oschwald said.

While Silverstripe delivers a wide range of services, it is best known as the exclusive provider of the content management system for the government's common web platform. In late 2021, that moved on to NZ Government Procurement's Marketplace.

As CEO, Oschwald will oversee Silverstripe's operations, strategic planning and business development initiatives, ensuring the company continues to deliver innovative solutions and services for clients and global partners.

Before joining Silverstripe, Oschwald held several technology leadership positions, including vice president strategic transformation and finance at NTT, head of operations and corporate services at Sodexo and head of commercial consulting at Dimension Data.


