GCSB and Defence Force beef up government information security with new data center

Facility will be operated by GCSB on behalf of government agencies.

The Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) is partnering with NZ Defence Force to build a highly secure data center at RNZAF Base, Whenuapai.

GCSB will control and operate the $300M North-West Auckland facility on behalf of the broad range of government agencies, said public service, defence and GCSB Minister Andrew Little.



The facility that will house protected information for a broad range of government agencies and would consolidate and expand the government’s current secure storage capacity for at least a quarter of a century.

“We are well and truly living in a digital age and the way in which protected government information is managed into the future is becoming more and more important,” Little said.

“The construction of this facility is an essential and long-term investment to further ensure core public service information storage well into this century.”

With the facility expected to be operational by 2025, groundworks and foundations are already well under way with above-ground construction starting in coming months.