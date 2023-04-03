Menu
GCSB and Defence Force beef up government information security with new data center

GCSB and Defence Force beef up government information security with new data center

Facility will be operated by GCSB on behalf of government agencies.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
NZDF Whenuapai

NZDF Whenuapai

Credit: NZ Defence Force

The Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) is partnering with NZ Defence Force to build a highly secure data center at RNZAF Base, Whenuapai.

GCSB will control and operate the $300M North-West Auckland facility on behalf of the broad range of government agencies, said public service, defence and GCSB Minister Andrew Little.

The facility that will house protected information for a broad range of government agencies and would consolidate and expand the government’s current secure storage capacity for at least a quarter of a century.

“We are well and truly living in a digital age and the way in which protected government information is managed into the future is becoming more and more important,” Little said.

“The construction of this facility is an essential and long-term investment to further ensure core public service information storage well into this century.”

With the facility expected to be operational by 2025, groundworks and foundations are already well under way with above-ground construction starting in coming months. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags national securityGovernment Communications Security BureauNZ DefenceNZDFgcsbcyber security

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 