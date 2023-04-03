Menu
Dicker Data NZ adds Microsoft Surface Hub range to portfolio

Available for resellers immediately.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Lisa Muir (Dicker Data)

Lisa Muir (Dicker Data)

Credit: Dicker Data

Distributor Dicker Data New Zealand has bolstered its Microsoft offerings with the addition of the Surface Hub range.

The Surface Hub ‘family’ of devices is a Microsoft Teams-certified meetings platform and interactive whiteboard. The agreement grants Dicker Data access to distribute the full range of 50” and 85” devices and accessories.

"We are thrilled to offer the Microsoft Surface Hub to our customers, by combining the hardware capabilities of the Surface Hub with our Microsoft licensing solutions, we can provide businesses with a comprehensive collaboration and productivity solution that is unmatched in the industry,” said Lisa Muir, general manager of software at Dicker Data.

“We believe that this combination is a game-changer for businesses of all sizes and industries, and we are looking forward to helping our customers leverage the full potential of the Microsoft ecosystem,” she continued.

The Microsoft Surface Hub range is available for resellers immediately from Dicker Data.

Dicker Data earned A$3.1 billion in revenue during the year to 31 December, an increase of 25 per cent or A$619.9 million. The company's New Zealand businesses contributed A$550.1M, or around 18 per cent of that total.

Recently, Dicker Data was selected as one of Microsoft’s go-to-market distributors for the non-profit sector in A/NZ. 

The partnership will see Dicker Data work with Microsoft to train and enable the company’s partner network of over 10,000 resellers on the benefits of working in the non-profit sector. Partners will also be educated on how to get started with their own environmental and social impact initiatives.



